Bangladesh's Yunus Makes A Vow At Anti-India Leader Osman Hadi's Funeral

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Saturday vowed to follow the ideals of radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi - who died after he was shot in the head by masked assailants last week. Yunus, addressing thousands of mourners at Hadi's funeral, also assured to fulfil Hadi's dream and to carry it "across generations".

"O dear Osman Hadi, we have not come here to bid you farewell. You are within our hearts, and as long as Bangladesh exists, you will remain in the hearts of all Bangladeshis. No one can remove you from there. Millions of people have gathered today, coming in waves, while crores of people across Bangladesh and Bangladeshis living abroad are waiting for this moment to listen about Hadi," Yunus said as quoted by The Daily Star.

Stressing that the gathering was not a farewell, but a pledge, Yunus said, "We have come to make a promise to you - that what you told us, we will fulfil. Not only us, but generation after generation of people of Bangladesh will fulfil this promise."

The Bangladeshi leader recalled Hadi's approach to politics and how it was praised by people. "Your love for humanity, your way of living and interacting with people, and your political outlook are being praised by everyone. We are accepting them. You have given us such a mantra that this nation will never forget. It will echo in our ears forever," he said.

According to Yunus, with the anti-India leader's 'mantra', he and all the Bangladeshi "will prove themselves in the work".

"We will walk before the world with our heads held high. We will not bow before anyone," he said.

Yunus recalled Hadi's desire to take part in elections. "You wanted to participate in the election, and in doing so, you showed us the process of how an election campaign should be conducted. You taught us everything, and we have accepted this teaching. You will not be lost. No one will ever forget you. You will remain with us for ages, reminding us again and again of your mantra," he said.

The Bangladeshi Chief Adviser expressed the resolve to carry the lessons by the radical leader into public life and politics so that he "remains vividly alive in their lives".

Hadi, a polarising figure known for his strong anti-India rhetoric, gained prominence during Bangladesh's 2024 student uprising that led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year. The 32-year-old radical leader was shot last Friday while launching his election campaign in Dhaka. He died during treatment in a hospital in Singapore.

Shortly after his death, thousands of people staged protests on the streets of Dhaka and other cities to demand that his killers be arrested. The protests soon turned violent, with the demonstrators setting many buildings on fire - with staff trapped inside.