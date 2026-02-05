Deepak Chopra Responds To Viral "Cute Girls Are Real" Epstein Exchanges

Indian-origin wellness author Deepak Chopra has denied involvement in criminal activity after he found his name on newly released documents linked to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. The files, released by the US Department of Justice, include decade-old emails showing repeated communication between Chopra and the late convicted sex offender.

“I want to be clear,” the 79-year-old wrote on X on Thursday. “I was never involved in, nor did I participate in, any criminal or exploitative conduct. Any contact I had was limited and unrelated to abusive activity.”

He also said he was “deeply saddened” by the suffering of Epstein's victims. “I unequivocally condemn abuse and exploitation in all forms,” he added.

He acknowledged that some of the emails now circulating showed “poor judgment in tone,” saying he regretted the language used and understood how the messages appeared in light of what later became publicly known about Epstein.

“My focus remains on supporting accountability, prevention, and efforts that protect and support survivors,” he said.

I am deeply saddened by the suffering of the victims in this case, and I unequivocally condemn abuse and exploitation in all forms.



Emails Between Deepak Chopra And Jeffrey Epstein

Emails show informal and at times explicit exchanges between the two men. In one set of messages, Chopra, an AIIMS graduate, discussed “cute girls” with Epstein. “Did you find me a cute Israeli?” his email to the convicted sex trafficker read.

In a 2017 exchange, Chopra wrote to Epstein, “The universe is a human construct. No such thing. Cute girls are aware when they make noises.”

Epstein then asked, “So when the girl says ‘oh my god?'” Chopra responded, “God is a construct. Cute girls are real.”

Another email by Chopra to Epstein, now circulating on social media, reads, in part, “What do I enjoy most? My biological needs are met occasionally, but that too — it seems I've been there / done that.”

He spoke of enjoying the company of “younger, intellectually sharp and self-aware women,” saying that he liked to engage with them “to inspire and stimulate them.”

The disclosures have led to sharp criticism online. One widely circulated post on X accused Chopra of repeatedly thanking Epstein for his friendship and condemned what the user described as “pseudoscience spirituality,” saying, “Karma is a b**ch.”

Who Is Deepak Chopra?

Deepak Chopra is known for promoting alternative medicine and spirituality in the West. He rose to prominence in the 1990s through books, lectures, and television appearances, including an interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Trained as a physician in India, he moved to the United States in 1970 and later served as chief of staff at New England Memorial Hospital.

The newly released Epstein-related documents also name US President Donald Trump, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, British billionaire Richard Branson, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India's Ministry of External Affairs brushed aside the mention as “trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal.”