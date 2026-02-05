Foreign Liquor, Hookah, Luxury Cars: Inside Silver Jubilee Party In Ahmedabad

A 25th wedding anniversary celebration turned into a legal nightmare for Ahmedabad's elite on Wednesday as police busted an illegal liquor and hookah party at the Nirvana Greens Weekend Homes.

Acting on a specific tip-off, police raided the venue, uncovering a scene of luxury and law-breaking, and detained 81 people, including prominent builders, doctors, and business professionals from across the city.

The Scene And Seizures

The atmosphere at the weekend home featured an elaborate food counter and 11 dedicated tables serving cake alongside high-end alcohol and hookahs. As police walked into the celebration, chaos ensued among the guests, the majority of them aged between 35 and 45.

Police seized several bottles of foreign liquor, over 10 hookah pipes, and more than 20 luxury vehicles parked at the venue. The scale of the setup suggested a meticulously planned event catering to the city's affluent circles.

Legal Action And Demographics

According to the Sanand police, the 81 detainees comprise 43 males and 38 females. While the male guests were taken into custody and transported to a government hospital for medical tests, the female guests were served legal notices and permitted to leave as per standard protocol. The list of attendees reportedly includes the scions of wealthy families and influential figures from the medical and real estate sectors, leading to "high-voltage drama" at the police station late into the night.

The Investigation

Sanand police have intensified their investigation, focusing on the source of the prohibited substances and the organisers behind the event. Officials emphasised a "zero-tolerance policy" toward such illegal gatherings, particularly in the Sanand area, which has seen a rise in private parties involving narcotics and alcohol. The seized vehicles and goods remain in police custody as they verify the backgrounds of all participants and prepare formal charges under the Prohibition Act.