Man Arrested For Transporting Over 8,000 Pints Of Liquor Illegally: Cops

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh'a Greater Noida early on Monday for allegedly illegally transporting over 8,000 pints of liquor meant for sale in Arunachal Pradesh, police said.

He was held around 1 am on the Yamuna Expressway near the Peripheral Expressway and his canter truck, carrying 175 cartons (8,400) pints of liquor, was arrested, the police said.

"The seized liquor is estimated to be worth Rs 3.50 lakh in the market," a police official said.

The accused has been identified as Arjun Singh, in his 30s, who is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, the official said.

The arrest comes two days after the Gautam Buddh Nagar police seized 25,500 litres of illicit liquor from a godown in Greater Noida in one of the biggest such recoveries in Uttar Pradesh.

Ten people were arrested on February 23 during the seizure of the illegal liquor which was estimated worth Rs 1 crore, according to officials.