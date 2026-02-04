Argument Over Pet Dog Turns Ugly At Noida High-Rise, Police Probe Video

A high-voltage drama unfolded in Greater Noida's Amrapali Golf Homes Society, where a heated argument took place between two women over dog walking. The dispute began when one woman allegedly walked her pet dog in a public area, prompting the other resident to object.

On objection, the other woman, who was walking her dog, responded with vulgar abuse. The altercation, captured on camera and widely shared on social media, further escalated, prompting police to intervene.

Also read | Delivery Mix-Up Sparks Free-For-All, Iron Rods Used At Noida High-Rise

According to police, a case has been registered at Bisrakh police station based on the statement of the complainant, Swati.

The police also said that they will investigate the viral video and proceed accordingly.

The video has sparked mixed reactions, with some calling for stricter rules on pet ownership and others urging understanding.

Also read | Video: Noida Man Blows Flying Kisses To Women From His Car, Arrested

Rise in dog-related cases

The dispute highlights the need for awareness about pet etiquette and community rules, but this is not an isolated incident; similar cases have happened in the past as well, especially in Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, and Gurugram.

Several high-rise residential complexes have witnessed intense conflicts regarding stray dog attacks, pet management, and incidents of dog bites. Residents of some societies have even protested against it. Meanwhile, the authorities have said that they have made plans to make new shelters, implement sterilisation rules and mandate leashes and muzzles.

- With inputs from Narendra Thakur