Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Video: Noida Man Blows Flying Kisses To Women From His Car, Arrested

The 17-second video begins with a man seated in the driver's seat of a red MG Hector SUV, blowing flying kisses to women in an adjacent car.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Video: Noida Man Blows Flying Kisses To Women From His Car, Arrested
The two men have been arrested by Noida police.

A video of a man driving and making obscene gestures towards women sitting in another car has gone viral, once again raising questions about women's safety. The incident which took place in Uttar Pradesh's Noida seems to have been caught on camera by one of the women.

The 17-second video begins with a man seated in the driver's seat of a red MG Hector SUV, blowing flying kisses to women in an adjacent car. The man then waves at them, points at the camera, and waves again.

Another man is seen sitting in the backseat. The accused reportedly followed the women for a long time.

After the video went viral, the police took note of the incident and soon arrested the two accused, residents of Noida Sector 135, and seized the vehicle. The incident has been reported from the Parthala bridge in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

A similar incident was reported last month, when social media influencer Neetu Bisht was allegedly followed from the DND flyway to Greater Noida and harassed by unidentified men in a car. In a social media post, Bisht's husband said that the men in a Honda City rammed their vehicle twice.

In a viral video, Bisht is heard saying, "Stop the car, stop the car. These people have misbehaved." She continues, "They are being so disrespectful. I can't even describe it. We were so scared so many times. They tried to hit our car."

Police arrived at the scene and made the accused apologise. No case has been registered against the men.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Noida Crime News, Noida News Latest, Noida Man Harasses Women
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com