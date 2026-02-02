"Pakistan Can't Face Us": Baloch Woman 'Fidayeen' Shoots Rifle, Smiles, Then Dies

The Baloch rebel group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has released a video of a woman 'fidayeen' (suicide attacker) involved in a large-scale assault across Pakistan's Balochistan province over the weekend, one of the deadliest operations in recent years. In the clip, the attacker, identified as Hawa Baloch, was seen shooting at Pakistani security personnel as they participated in phase two of BLA's Operation Herof at the Gwadar Front.

"During Operation Herof, Phase Two at the Gwadar Front, Fidayee Hawa Baloch fought selflessly, shoulder to shoulder with fellow Fidayeen. This was her final message, sent twelve hours before her death," the rebel group said in a message along with the video.

The video, which appears to have been taken with a phone camera during late night or early hours, documented the last few hours of Baloch's life as she fought against the Pakistani forces.

Baloch Liberation Army Video:



“During Operation Herof, Phase Two at the Gwadar Front, Fidayee Hawa Baloch fought selflessly, shoulder to shoulder with fellow Fidayeen. This was her final message, sent twelve hours before her martyrdom.” pic.twitter.com/tedajNIjkD — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 2, 2026

"Baloch nation, today one of your sisters is facing the Punjabi army. Now you people should come with courage. There is no other way left for us," Baloch is heard telling the camera.

"Pakistan is not coming forward out of fear. Pakistan cannot face us. Today is the day of joy. Today, we are facing the enemy. Today, we will show the enemy that Baloch mothers and sisters were not and will not be abandoned," she added, dressed in a red and blue kurta and a baseball cap with the BLA logo.

When another attacker asked her, "How's the war?" she replied, smiling, "War is fun." The other attacker addresses her with her call sign, "Droshum."

Credit: @ColAtulBakshi on X

"We are just waiting for the enemy; the enemy is nowhere to be seen. The enemy is a coward; they are just firing from afar, and they do not dare to come forward. Come, come, today we are waiting for you. Today you will face Baloch women freedom fighters. Today you will know how tough it is to face Baloch women," Baloch said while looking at the camera.

She further noted that her team of attackers have killed all the Pakistani security personnel present near Gwadar Front.

"Today, there is mourning in the enemy ranks; there are sounds of crying and mourning everywhere...They only show their power over our oppressed mothers and sisters. They can't confront us directly. It's beyond their capabilities," she said.

Photo Credit: Credit: @Mureed on X

In her message to her "nation", the woman 'fidayeen' said, "The Baloch nation needs to awaken. We must stand shoulder to shoulder with the Baloch sarmachars (fighters). The enemy's days are numbered; they don't have that much strength. The Baloch nation must understand that there can be absolutely no compromise with the enemy. Look, today our fighters are sacrificing their lives. Blowing themselves to pieces, yet some still spy for them for a few pennies."

The video ends showing the bloodied corpse of Baloch, along with another fighter, lying in the dirt.

Who is Hawa Baloch

Hawa Baloch with Asifa Mengal, another suicide attacker killed by Pak forces | Photo Credit: Credit: @LabDiscourse on X

According to media reports, Hawa Baloch is a Gen Z woman whose father was a BLA fighter killed by Pakistani security forces in 2021. She also reportedly received a formal education before joining the insurgency, reflecting the growing trend of young, educated youth participating in the decades-long Baloch separatist movement.

BLA Fighters Killed

The Pakistan military has said 92 separatists were killed on Saturday, while 41 were killed on Friday in the counter-operations against the BLA forces.

The BLA also acknowledged losses among its own ranks, stating that 18 of its fighters were killed during the operation, including 11 'fidayeen' (suicide bombers) of Majeed Brigade, four fighters of Fateh Squad, and three fighters from the STOS unit.

Balochistan, Pakistan's largest but least populated province, has witnessed a long-running insurgency led by separatist groups demanding greater autonomy or independence, citing political marginalisation and disputes over natural resource control. The BLA is among the most prominent of these groups and has been designated a terrorist organisation by Pakistan and several other countries.

While Pakistan has launched military crackdowns often against the BLA, there is widespread support from civilians for the Baloch rebels.