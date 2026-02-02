Rahul Gandhi vs Rajnath Singh Over Ex-Army Chief's Book On Ladakh Stand-Off

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, began his speech in Parliament today by holding out a magazine article on an unpublished book by former Army chief, General MM Naravane on the Ladakh stand-off between India and China in 2020. And it did not sit well with BJP leaders.

As soon as Rahul Gandhi began quoting the book, a swift interjection followed from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who objected to it, stating that quoting an unpublished book was against the rules of the House.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5 in 2020, following a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Pangong Lake area. Former Army chief General Naravane, in his unpublished memoir titled 'Four Stars Of Destiny', has written about the clash, and an essay on the book was published by a well-known magazine.

Rahul Gandhi, carrying a printout of the magazine, repeatedly tried to initiate a conversation on the book, was summarily shot down by not just the Defence Minister, but also by Home Miister Amit Shah and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

"I want that LoP, Lok Sabha (Rahul Gandhi), should present before the House the book he is quoting from, because the book he is referring to has not been published," said Rajnath Singh.

Support for the Opposition leader came from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. who said, "The matter relating to China is very sensitive. LoP, Lok Sabha should be allowed to speak."

Rahul Gandhi's repeated utterance of the phrase "Chinese tanks" was met with opposition from virtually every BJP leader in the House.

"When the book has not even been published, how can he quote from it?" asked Amit Shah.

"We should also discuss what should be done with a member who doesn't obey the Speaker's ruling in Lok Sabha," suggested Kiren Rijiju.

The repeated interjections led Rahul Gandhi to ask, "What does it contain which is scaring them so much? If they are not scared, I should be allowed to read on."

The Congress leader insisted that the article and the book he was quoting were "100% authentic". The 55-year-old added that he did not want to talk about the issue but was compelled to after the BJP's Tejasvi Surya "questioned" his and the Congress party's patriotism.

"Rahul Gandhi is reading whatever he feels on the floor of Parliament. This sets a very dangerous precedent, and this method can be used by anyone to slander others. He has trivialised the floor of Parliament," government sources said.

"Tomorrow, BJP leaders can also concoct facts and say it is in some unpublished book. Rahul Gandhi has become a fake news factory by reading fictitious things on the floor of Parliament," sources added.

The commotion inside the House led Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the Lok Sabha till 3 pm.