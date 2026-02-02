Elon Musk, Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton: New Epstein Files Reveal Hidden Ties

A massive tranche of three million pages of previously sealed Jeffrey Epstein documents has brought elite figures back into the spotlight. Some of the people named always maintained that they barely knew him; many others stated that they were repulsed by him from the start.

The latest files, including emails, letters and travel records, revealed Epstein kept close ties with Hollywood stars, politicians, and industry leaders, even after he had been convicted of sex crimes in 2008.

Elon Musk, Howard Lutnick, and Richard Branson are among those now under scrutiny.

The documents show Musk exchanging a handful of emails with Epstein over the years about potential travel or social events. One email even mentions a part of Epstein's private island. Last year, Musk claimed he never visited Epstein's island and even posted on social media that the serial sex offender tried to get him to go to his infamous place but he refused.

The files, though, suggest that in November 2012, Musk seemed curious about the island, sending Epstein an email asking, "What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?"

After the documents came out, Musk clarified on social media that he only had a few emails with Epstein and has repeatedly denied visiting his island, or flying on his private plane, nicknamed the "Lolita Express".

He also said that some of the emails could be misinterpreted and used by people trying to damage his reputation. "I was well aware that some email correspondence with him could be misinterpreted and used by detractors to smear my name," he added.

Kathy Ruemmler, a White House counsel under President Barack Obama and now Goldman Sachs' general counsel, also appeared on the files. She said she gave Jeffrey Epstein professional and legal advice, but a recently released email shows she planned meetings with Epstein, whom she described as "the girls" and also arranged to accept expensive gifts from him.

Now, her spokesperson has clarified that Epstein often sent gifts to his business contact and the term "the girls" actually referred to a client and her daughters, not anything illegal.

Howard Lutnick, the Secretary of Commerce, said he was really grossed out when he visited Epstein's Manhattan house in the mid-2000s and decided he never wanted to be around Epstein again and even called him a "disgusting person".

Documents reveal that in 2012, he emailed Epstein to arrange a visit for his wife and kids to Epstein's private island just before Christmas. Later, Epstein sent him a casual message saying, "Nice seeing you." When asked about it recently, Lutnick claimed that he "spent zero time with him."

The email also shows Richard Branson had a friendly, joking relationship with Epstein. British billionaire Branson wrote in an email in 2013 that it was "nice seeing you" and joked about Epstein bringing his "harem." However, his team clarified that the meeting was purely business and the women mentioned were adults who did not attend.

Steven Tisch, co-owner of the New York Giants, appears more than 400 times in the newly released Epstein documents. Many of the emails show Epstein offering to introduce Tisch to different women over the years.

In one email from 2013 with the subject line "Ukrainian girl," Epstein praised a woman's appearance in crude terms. Tisch replied, asking, "Pro or civilian?"

Tisch admitted knowing Epstein and also stated that they had a brief association where they exchanged emails about adult women, movies, philanthropy and investment. But also mentions, "As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with."

Another name that has been in the spotlight for years is Prince Andrew. Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein's victims, accused Andrew of having sex with her when she was 17, which he has always denied.

Andrew's name has come up hundreds of times in the newly released documents, including an invitation for Epstein to dine at Buckingham Palace and Epstein offering to introduce Andrew to a 26-year-old Russian woman.

Newly released documents include thousands of mentions of US President Donald Trump. They also show former President Bill Clinton flying on Epstein's private jet and meeting him at the White House.

Clinton's representatives have said that he ended his relationship with Epstein after the billionaire was first charged with criminal offences in 2006.