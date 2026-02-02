Father, Compounder, Help: 3 Men At Centre Of Jodhpur Sadhvi's Death Probe

The investigation into the death of 25-year-old religious preacher Sadhvi Prem Baisa in Rajasthan has narrowed down to three men whose presence at her ashram on the evening of January 28 is now central to the police inquiry. The roles of the preacher's father, the compounder who administered an injection, and her domestic help, who claims to be an eyewitness, are being examined in detail by Jodhpur Police.

According to the police, no conclusions will be drawn until post-mortem findings, toxicology results and other forensic reports are received. Yet the case has already triggered allegations of medical negligence and fresh scrutiny following a controversial Instagram post that appeared on the preacher's official account hours after her death.

What Happened

Sadhvi Prem Baisa died after she allegedly collapsed while being treated for a fever or cold at her ashram on Pal Road in Jodhpur's Aarti Nagar area. According to the police, she was rushed to a private hospital where she was declared dead shortly after arrival.

ACP (West) Chhavi Sharma confirmed that Sadhvi Baissa was brought to the hospital by her father and a young man at around 6 pm.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the preacher had complained of fever or cold symptoms earlier in the day and had received in-house medication at the ashram, following which a compounder was called to administer an injection. Shortly thereafter, she collapsed.

As news of her death spread, large numbers of devotees gathered at the ashram, raising slogans and demanding a fair and transparent investigation.

The Three Men Under Scanner

Police sources say the investigation has now come to revolve around three individuals -- the preacher's father Veeram Nath, the compounder, Devi Singh, who administered the injection, and Suresh, a help at the ashram who claims to have witnessed the events that followed.

All three have been questioned individually, and their statements have been recorded.

Father Veeram Nath

Veeramnath, who lived with his daughter at the Sadhna Kuti Ashram, has submitted a written report to the police detailing the sequence of events on January 28.

According to his statement, Sadhvi Prem Baisa complained of a common cold that morning. He told police that the condition did not appear serious. At 11:54 am, he called Devi Singh, who runs a private clinic, seeking treatment. Devi Singh reportedly said he was at a hospital and asked him to come around 3 pm.

Veeram Nath said he made a second call at 5:04 pm, after which Devi Singh arrived at the ashram between 5:10 and 5:15 pm.

According to Veeram Nath, the compounder asked about the sadhvi's condition, and she explained that she had a common cold. Devi Singh then carried out a test using a machine and reportedly declared the condition to be normal.

Veeram Nath told police that Devi Singh administered an injection into the sadhvi's right hand, gave her some tablets, charged a fee of Rs 500, and left the ashram.

He stated that approximately nine minutes after the injection, the preacher's condition worsened rapidly. She began crying and repeatedly said, "Papa, Guruji, my condition is deteriorating." She sneezed violently and asked for a handkerchief and tissue paper.

Veeram Nath further claimed that she then complained of difficulty in breathing. He said he lifted her in his arms and rushed her towards the hospital in a car.

At 5:29 pm, while on the way, he called Devi Singh and asked what kind of "poisonous injection" had been administered, saying the sadhvi's condition had become critical. According to Veeram Nath, Devi Singh replied that the injection was normal and asked which hospital they were heading to.

Veeram Nath said that during the journey, his daughter screamed that she was losing her breath and cried, "Papa, I am leaving forever."

Shortly afterwards, she fainted.

Within four to five minutes, she was brought to Preksha Hospital, where doctors began treatment but declared her dead within two to five minutes of arrival.

Following this, Veeram Nath filed a police complaint demanding action against Devi Singh.

Compounder Devi Singh

The second central figure in the case is Devi Singh, the compounder who administered the injection.

Police have questioned him continuously over the past three days, focusing on his professional qualifications, nursing degree, the institution from which it was obtained, his current posting, and whether he has legal permission to practice and administer injections.

Investigators have also sought details about the treatment he provided to Sadhvi Prem Baisa on January 28 -- including the medicines and injections administered, their dosages, and whether any written treatment records exist.

Police are also examining the nature of his relationship with the preacher and her family. Devi Singh has told investigators that he had known the religious leader and her family for several years and had been called to treat her on multiple occasions in the past.

According to his statement, the injections were administered as per standard protocol and he had been invited to the ashram by phone. He has maintained that there was nothing unusual about the treatment.

Suresh

The third individual under scrutiny is Suresh, a domestic help at the ashram who was responsible for cooking and managing daily arrangements.

In his statement, Suresh told police that the sadhvi arrived at the ashram from Ajmer on the night of January 27. The following morning, she complained of a sore throat. He said she gargled and drank a decoction in the afternoon to soothe her cold.

According to Suresh, around 5 pm on January 28, the sadhvi called him and informed him that the doctor had arrived, asking him to open the gate. Suresh said that when he opened the gate, Devi Singh arrived and went straight to the sadhvi's room. Suresh stated that he was not present inside the room during the treatment.

He told police that four to five minutes after Devi Singh left, he heard the sadhvi scream. He ran out and saw that she had collapsed near the main entrance of the ashram. Veeram Nath also arrived at the scene.

Suresh said they carried the preacher into a car and rushed her to the hospital. During the journey, he claimed she began gasping for breath and that he attempted to perform CPR.

He also stated that during this time, she repeatedly pleaded, "Papa, please give me justice," and that her fingernails had turned blue.

On arrival at Preksha Hospital, doctors declared her dead.

Police have since seized samples of the food prepared at the ashram on Wednesday morning. Investigators confirmed that the food had been prepared by Suresh.