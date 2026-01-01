Congress, Raijor Dal Finalise Assam Polls Alliance After Several Deadlocks

Negotiations for an alliance between the Indian National Congress (INC) and Raijor Dal for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections have reached a positive conclusion after several deadlocks.

An MoU formalising the alliance between the two parties was signed on Thursday, marking a significant political development ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference held in Jorhat, addressed by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi.

Both leaders expressed optimism about the alliance, stating that the partnership aims to present a united front in the elections and work towards the larger interest of the people of Assam.

Seat Sharing Announced Under Congress-Raijor Dal Alliance

Following the formalisation of the alliance, details of the seat-sharing arrangement have been finalised as per the MoU signed between the two parties.

According to the agreement, Raijor Dal will field its candidates in 11 Assembly constituencies - Dhing, Manas, Dalgaon, Tezpur, Sisiborgaon, Digboi, Sivasagar, Mariani, Bokakhat, Kaliabor and Margherita.

In addition, both parties have agreed to a friendly contest in two constituencies - Gauripur and Goalpara East.