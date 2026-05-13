Pawan Khera Appears Before Guwahati Crime Branch In Passport Controversy Case

In a major development in the high-profile passport controversy linked to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Congress leader Pawan Khera appeared before the Crime Branch office in Guwahati on Wednesday for interrogation by Assam Police.

The case stems from allegations made by Pawan Khera regarding multiple passports and alleged overseas assets linked to Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. The allegations were strongly denied by her, who termed them "false, fabricated and politically motivated".

Following the controversy, the Guwahati Crime Branch registered an FIR against Pawan Khera under several charges, including defamation, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

The matter has since witnessed a significant legal battle across multiple courts.

On April 10, 2026, the Telangana High Court granted interim transit bail to Pawan Khera. Subsequently, on April 17, the Supreme Court of India directed him to approach the competent court in Assam for legal remedy.

Later, on April 24, the Gauhati High Court rejected Khera's plea for pre-arrest bail. However, in a major relief for the Congress leader, the Supreme Court granted him anticipatory bail on April 30, while observing that the case appeared to be politically motivated.

Although protected from arrest at present, Pawan Khera continues to remain under investigation, with Assam Police actively pursuing the case.

Speaking to the media outside the Crime Branch office, Congress legal advocate Reetam Singh said, "Pawan Khera was requested to appear before the Crime Branch in Guwahati and clarify his statements. Accordingly, he arrived at the crime branch office this morning. A team of lawyers is accompanying him as he joins the investigation before the DCP, Crime Branch, Guwahati."

He further added, "The interrogation is focused on the basis of the allegations and the kind of documents or evidence Pawan Khera possesses. The Honourable Supreme Court has already granted him bail, and we believe the country runs according to constitutional law. Therefore, there is no possibility of his arrest."

Senior Assam Pradesh Congress leader Ripun Bora also visited the Crime Branch office and addressed the media, "As per legal provisions, any person granted bail must cooperate with the investigation process and appear before the investigating officers. After receiving bail from the Supreme Court, Pawan Khera was directed to join the investigation."

He added, "Pawan Khera travelled from Delhi to appear before the Crime Branch today. He will face interrogation, and after the process is completed, he is expected to leave."

Ripun Bora also levelled allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the interaction: "This has become a personal prestige issue for Himanta Biswa Sarma. He has repeatedly used unparliamentary and hate speech remarks on several occasions. Cases related to his alleged hate speech are still pending before the High Court."

He further said, "Despite pressure, Assam Police have not arrested Pawan Khera so far. The Supreme Court has granted him bail, and that order must be respected."