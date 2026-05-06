Assam Cop Shot In Anti-Drug Raid Near Manipur Border, Airlifted To Guwahati

A police officer was shot by suspected drug peddlers during an anti-drug operation near the Manipur border in Assam's Cachar district on Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident took place in the Diglang area of Jirighat in Cachar around 8 pm during an anti-drug operation. The injured policeman has been identified as 55-year-old Havildar Sharif Hossain Kazi.

"He sustained two bullet injuries, one in the abdomen and another below it, causing severe trauma. He was first taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), but on Wednesday morning, he was airlifted to Guwahati for advanced treatment," said Cachar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjib Saikia.

Saikia said the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs about the movement of drug peddlers, who are suspected to have come from neighbouring Manipur.

Following the incident, a video of the injured havildar surfaced on social media, in which he was seen seeking help from locals to contact his seniors.

Police said no arrests have been made so far, as the suspects escaped through the dense forest and the interstate border. A search operation is underway, and further investigation is in progress

Some locals alleged that Kazi had been sent alone to confront the peddlers and was not in uniform, raising questions over operational preparedness. However, Saikia denied the claims and said that a full team was deployed and that some personnel were in plain clothes as part of the operation.