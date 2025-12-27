Man, 19, Shot At After Fight Over Pet Dog, Parking Issues In Delhi: Cops

A 19-year-old man was injured allegedly after a firing incident triggered by a dispute over vehicle parking and issues related to a pet dog in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

The incident was reported on Friday evening, following which a police team rushed to the spot, they said.

Upon reaching the location, police rushed the injured, identified as Prince, a resident of Jyoti Nagar, to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for medical treatment, they said.

A preliminary enquiry revealed that the firing was the outcome of a long-standing rivalry between the two parties over parking issues and disputes related to the handling of a pet dog in the neighbourhood, a senior police officer said.

"The arguments, which had occurred on earlier occasions as well, escalated on, leading to the firing," the officer said.

Police said preventive action had earlier been taken by police in connection with these disputes, but tensions between the two sides continued.

Police registered a case at Karawal Nagar police station under relevant sections of the law, he said.

A forensic team was also called to the spot to collect evidence, establishing the sequence of events and identify those involved in the crime.

Multiple police teams have been deployed to collect clues, analyse CCTV footage from the area and track down the suspects involved in the firing, police said. Efforts are also being made to ascertain the weapon used in the incident.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police added.

