'Baba' Accused In Triple Murder Case In Delhi Shows "No Remorse": Cops

The 72-year-old occultist accused of killing three people with poison-laced ladoos in the name of tantric rituals to generate wealth in outer Delhi's Peeragarhi showed no signs of remorse during sustained interrogation, an official said on Thursday.

Kamruddin alias Baba, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, was arrested on Thursday and sent to a five-day police remand.

"Baba is showing no signs of remorse during sustained interrogation," the official said.

He said police have widened the probe into his financial transactions, contacts and possible links to similar murders in other states.

"Call detail records and technical surveillance have revealed that the accused was in contact with a large number of people," the official said, adding that each link is being verified to ascertain whether others were lured with similar promise of "dhanvarsha", or rain of riches.

He said police are examining similarities between the current case and another murder case registered against Baba in Uttar Pradesh's Makkhanpur, where two people were allegedly killed.

"The same modus operandi was used in the Uttar Pradesh case, where two people were murdered in 2025. One more case is registered against him in Dholpur in Rajasthan. We are verifying facts of the Rajasthan case," the official said.

He said the occultist targeted people facing financial distress, built trust through ritualistic assurances and used poisoned consumables to kill them before escaping with money.

Baba was arrested in connection with the deaths of three people -- two men and a woman -- whose bodies were found inside a car in outer Delhi's Peeragarhi area on February 8.

Police said he lured them with promise of a Rs 2-3 crore windfall through tantric rituals and administered poison mixed in sweets and drinks before fleeing with Rs 2 lakh cash.

The case surfaced when police were informed about three people lying unconscious inside a parked car. The victims were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

Those killed were identified as Randhir (76), a resident of Baprola; Shiv Naresh (42), a property dealer from Nagli Dairy; and Laxmi (40), a resident of Jahangirpuri.

According to police, Baba allegedly prepared poison-laced ladoos and accompanied the victims from Loni to Delhi in their car.

They said a CCTV footage showed him walking on a street to board their car. During the journey, he offered them the sweets and drinks. Once they started feeling unwell and lost consciousness, he allegedly took their cash and abandoned the vehicle.

During interrogation, Baba allegedly attempted to mislead investigators about his movements but failed to provide satisfactory explanations. CCTV footage along the route, electronic surveillance and location data corroborated his presence in the car on the day of the incident, they said.

"The type of poison he used will only be clear after detailed post-mortem report. We are probing whether he acted entirely alone or had assistance in identifying targets and facilitating meetings. We are also checking if he was using social media for online advertisements," the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)