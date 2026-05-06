West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee has refused to tender her resignation after losing the state to the BJP. Banerjee, who has served three consecutive terms in power, has said that she has not lost the election and the mandate the BJP got on Monday was the result of "loot".
"Why should I step down? We have not lost. The mandate has been looted. Where does the question of resignation arise?" she told reporters Tuesday evening.
In case Banerjee continues to occupy her office, the Bengal Governor, RN Ravi, could send in the police and "evict her", senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani told NDTV.
The BJP on Monday won 207 of the state's 294 seats, while the Trinamool was reduced to 80.
Here Are Live Updates On Bengal Election Results 2026:
Bengal Poll Results: BJP Calls Mamata Banerjee No-Resignation Stand "Anarchy", "Blasphemy"
The BJP has attacked Mamata Banerjee over her statement that she would not resign despite her party's defeat, calling the stand "anarchic" and against India's democratic traditions.
The party described her refusal as "constitutional blasphemy" and accused her of undermining the principle of peaceful transfer of power.
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said Banerjee's stand is "concerning" as India has a long-standing tradition of peaceful transfer of power.
"This is both laughable and concerning. It is concerning because India's democracy is known for its dignity and grace in the peaceful transfer of power.
"Since Independence, such a situation has never arisen where two parties get entangled in this manner during a transition. Over the last 75 years, India has earned global recognition for this remarkable democratic tradition.
"But what Mamata Banerjee has said and done today is deeply unfortunate. This is an attack on a long-standing democratic convention. It is not an attack on the BJP, but an attack on democracy and the Constitution," he told reporters.
"Kick Her Out": Mahesh Jethmalani On Mamata Banerjee's "Won't Resign" Move
Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani has said that Mamata Banerjee's behaviour is "unpardonable" and a "challenge to the whole democratic system".
Once an election is certified by the Election Commission, the Chief Minister ceases to be a Chief Minister, he said in an exclusive interview to NDTV.
"It is an insult and she deserves to be taught a lesson... I'm glad she did this. I'm glad that this is her attitude so that the Governor can dismiss her instead of her gracefully resigning... the Governor must formally dismiss her because she holds office at his pleasure," Jethmalani said. "If she insists on sticking like a lemming to her chair, then the Governor must unceremoniously dismiss her. I would like to say, given this conduct, kick her out," he added.
In case Banerjee continues to occupy her office, the Governor could send in the police and "evict her," Jethmalani said.
"She is a trespasser in the Chief Minister's office from now on. The moment the election is certified - election results are certified - she is a trespasser," he added.
Bengal Election Results: Mamata Banerjee Says There Lost Because Of "Conspiracy"
Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the West Bengal assembly poll verdict was "not a people’s mandate but a conspiracy".
"The question of my resignation does not arise, as we were defeated not by a public mandate but by a conspiracy…I did not lose; I will not go to Lok Bhavan," she said.
Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign
Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee has refused to resign after losing the state to the BJP.
Banerjee, who has served three consecutive terms in power, has said that she has not lost the election and the mandate the BJP got on Monday was the result of "loot".