West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee has refused to tender her resignation after losing the state to the BJP. Banerjee, who has served three consecutive terms in power, has said that she has not lost the election and the mandate the BJP got on Monday was the result of "loot".

"Why should I step down? We have not lost. The mandate has been looted. Where does the question of resignation arise?" she told reporters Tuesday evening.

In case Banerjee continues to occupy her office, the Bengal Governor, RN Ravi, could send in the police and "evict her", senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani told NDTV.

The BJP on Monday won 207 of the state's 294 seats, while the Trinamool was reduced to 80.

Here Are Live Updates On Bengal Election Results 2026: