GSEB Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2026 results today, May 6, at 8 am. Students will be able to check and download their scorecards through the official website gseb.org, as well as via WhatsApp and SMS services.

The six-digit seat number will be required by students to check their marksheet on the board's official website gseb.org. Check direct link here.

Minimum Marks Required

To pass the GSEB SSC examination, students must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks overall as well as in each individual subject. Those who fail to meet the requirement will need to appear for the compartment (supplementary) exams, likely to be held in the last week of June 2026. Students must also obtain a minimum 'D' grade in each subject.

How To Check GSEB SSC 2026 Marksheet?

Visit the official website gseb.org.

Enter your six-digit seat number under the "SSC-2026 Exam Result" window.

Click on "Go"

Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Check GSEB 10th 2026 Scores Via WhatsApp

Students can access results by sending your exam seat number to the WhatsApp number 6357300971.

Direct Download Link

The GSEB Class 10 exams this year were conducted from February 26 to March 16 across 1,701 centres in Gujarat, with around 9 lakh students appearing.

Last year, over 7 lakh students appeared for the exam, with 83.08% passing.

GSEB 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Track Latest Updates Here On Marksheet, gseb.org, Download Link