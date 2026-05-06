GSEB Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2026 results today, May 6, at 8 am. Students will be able to check and download their scorecards through the official website gseb.org, as well as via WhatsApp and SMS services.
The six-digit seat number will be required by students to check their marksheet on the board's official website gseb.org. Check direct link here.
Minimum Marks Required
To pass the GSEB SSC examination, students must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks overall as well as in each individual subject. Those who fail to meet the requirement will need to appear for the compartment (supplementary) exams, likely to be held in the last week of June 2026. Students must also obtain a minimum 'D' grade in each subject.
How To Check GSEB SSC 2026 Marksheet?
- Visit the official website gseb.org.
- Enter your six-digit seat number under the "SSC-2026 Exam Result" window.
- Click on "Go"
- Your scorecard will appear on the screen
- Download and save it for future reference
Check GSEB 10th 2026 Scores Via WhatsApp
Students can access results by sending your exam seat number to the WhatsApp number 6357300971.
The GSEB Class 10 exams this year were conducted from February 26 to March 16 across 1,701 centres in Gujarat, with around 9 lakh students appearing.
Last year, over 7 lakh students appeared for the exam, with 83.08% passing.
GSEB 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Track Latest Updates Here On Marksheet, gseb.org, Download Link
GSEB SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Official Website To Download Result?
Students can check and download their GSEB 10th 2026 result on the official website gseb.org. The overall pass percentage stood at 83.08 per cent last year.
GSEB 10th Result 2026 LIVE: When Will Supplementary Exams Be Held?
In 2025, supplementary exams were held between June 23 and July 3, and the results were released on July 18. The pattern is likely to be followed this year also. Students are encouraged to keep an eye on the official website for timely updates regarding results, rechecking procedures, and the schedule for supplementary exams.
GSEB SSC 2026 Result LIVE: 9 Lakh Registered This Year, Up By 1.5 Lakh From Last Year
Around 9,07,175 candidates signed up for the GSEB SSC Class 10 exams in 2026. This included 7,69,994 regular students, 19,825 private candidates, 70,702 repeaters, 5,386 private repeaters, and 41,286 appearing as separate candidates. The overall registration this year marks a sharp rise from nearly 7.47 lakh students who took the exam in 2025.
GSEB 10th Result 2026 LIVE: 83.08% Passed
Last year, over 7 lakh students appeared for the exam, with 83.08% passing.
GSEB 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Official Website Updated By Board
The GSEB board has updated its official website to reflect the result date and time, which is scheduled for today, May 6, at 8 AM. Check Here
GSEB 10th Result 2026 LIVE: How To Download Class 10 Marksheet?
Students will be able to access their result via GSEB board's official website gseb.org, WhatsApp and SMS.
To check result via WhatsApp, you need to send your exam seat number to the WhatsApp number 6357300971.
To check result via SMS, follow the below steps:
- Open the SMS app on phone.
- Type "GJ10 [SeatNumber]".
- Sent it to 58888111.
- The results will be sent on the same number.
GSEB 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Minister Confirmed Release Timings Yesterday
Pradyuman Vaja, Gujarat's Minister for Primary, Secondary and Adult Education, as well as Higher and Technical Education had announced the result date and time yesterday on X.com.