Gujarat Board Class 10 Results 2026: GSEB SSC Scores To Be Announced Tomorrow At 8 AM, Minister Confirms

GSEB SSC Result Date 2026: The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is set to declare the Class 10 (SSC) results on May 6, 2026, at 8 am. The announcement was confirmed by Pradyuman Vaja, Gujarat's Minister for Primary, Secondary and Adult Education, as well as Higher and Technical Education.

Students who appeared for the examination can access and download their results from the official website, gseb.org using their seat number. You can access results by sending your exam seat number to the WhatsApp number 6357300971 also.

This year, around 15,27,724 students took the Gujarat Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams, which were conducted across 1,701 centres statewide.

Along with the SSC results, the board will also release the results for the Sanskrit Pratham examination.

How To Download Gujarat SSC Result 2026?

Visit the official website gseb.org.

Click on the Gujarat SSC Result 2026 link.

Enter the seat number carefully.

Click on submit button.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard.

Take a printout for future use.

To pass the exam, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and 33 per cent aggregate overall. They must also obtain a minimum 'D' grade in all subjects.