Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2025: 83.08% Students Pass, Check Major Highlights

Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) today announced the results for the Class 10 (SSC) for 2025. The examinations were held from February 27 to March 10 for nearly 7 lakh students. This year, 83.08% of students cleared the board exams. Students who have not passed in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations.

Candidates can check their scores on the official website, gseb.org, by entering their seat number. If the website experiences downtime, students can alternatively receive their results by sending their seat number via WhatsApp to 6357300971.

Steps To Access GSEB 10th Result 2025 Online:

Visit the official website - gseb.org

Click on the link for 'GSEB SSC Result 2025'

Enter your seat number

View your result on the screen

Download the mark sheet in PDF format

Save it for future use

What the Marksheet Includes:

Student's name

Subject-wise marks and grades

Total marks

Seat number

Percentile

Overall grade

Pass/fail status

Top-Performing Centres:

Dalod (Ahmedabad Rural) - 100%

Talgajarda (Bhavnagar) - 100%

Bronze (Mehsana) - 99.11%

Bholad (Bhavnagar) - 99.11%

Lowest-Performing Centres:

Tad (Gir Somnath) - 41.13%

Ambav (Kheda) - 29.56%

Grade-Wise Results For Regular Students:

A1: 28,055 students

A2: 86,459 students

B1: 124,274 students

B2: 145,444 students

C1: 78,137 students

C2: 6,066 students

D: 13 students

E1 (Failed): 143,894 students

The board has advised students to retain their digital mark sheets for reference until official certificates are issued.