Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2025: 83.08% Students Pass, Check Major Highlights

Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) today announced the results for the Class 10 (SSC) for 2025. The examinations were held from February 27 to March 10 for nearly 7 lakh students. This year, 83.08% of students cleared the board exams. Students who have not passed in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations.
Candidates can check their scores on the official website, gseb.org, by entering their seat number. If the website experiences downtime, students can alternatively receive their results by sending their seat number via WhatsApp to 6357300971.
Steps To Access GSEB 10th Result 2025 Online:
- Visit the official website - gseb.org
- Click on the link for 'GSEB SSC Result 2025'
- Enter your seat number
- View your result on the screen
- Download the mark sheet in PDF format
- Save it for future use
What the Marksheet Includes:
- Student's name
- Subject-wise marks and grades
- Total marks
- Seat number
- Percentile
- Overall grade
- Pass/fail status
Top-Performing Centres:
- Dalod (Ahmedabad Rural) - 100%
- Talgajarda (Bhavnagar) - 100%
- Bronze (Mehsana) - 99.11%
- Bholad (Bhavnagar) - 99.11%
Lowest-Performing Centres:
- Tad (Gir Somnath) - 41.13%
- Ambav (Kheda) - 29.56%
Grade-Wise Results For Regular Students:
- A1: 28,055 students
- A2: 86,459 students
- B1: 124,274 students
- B2: 145,444 students
- C1: 78,137 students
- C2: 6,066 students
- D: 13 students
- E1 (Failed): 143,894 students
The board has advised students to retain their digital mark sheets for reference until official certificates are issued.