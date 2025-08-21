"Silence Only Emboldens The Bully": Chinese Envoy To India On Trump Tariffs

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong on Thursday accused the US of behaving like a "bully" and said that while the country always benefited from free trade, is now using tariffs as "bargaining chips".

He also added that "China will firmly stand with India", asserting that the two countries are double engines of economic growth in Asia.

"US has long benefited greatly from free trade but now uses tariffs as bargain chips to demand exorbitant prices from various countries. The US imposed tariffs of up to 50% on India, and has even threatened for more. China firmly opposes it. In the face of such acts, silence only emboldens the bully. China will firmly stand with India to uphold the multilateral trading system with the world trade," he said.

#WATCH | China's ambassador to India, Xu Feihong says, "...US has imposed tariffs of up to 50% on India and even threatened for more. China firmly opposes it. Silence only emboldens the bully. China will firmly stand with India ." pic.twitter.com/0iMehF2K6e — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2025

He said that the international order is going through a big change, which is why, China and India as major developing countries, should be united and cooperate with each other. "China and India's friendship benefits Asia. We are the double engines of economic growth in Asia. India and China unity benefits the world at large", the envoy said.

Xu Feihong also stated that it is essential for the two South-Asian nations to cooperate in order to maintain global stability. "India and China have the responsibility to take the lead in promoting an equal and orderly multipolar world...", he said.