Clashes Erupt Over Demolition Near Delhi Mosque, 5 Cops Injured

At least five police personnel were injured as an anti-encroachment drive near a mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan turned violent early Wednesday.

The clashes broke out when officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were carrying out a demolition drive at the encroached area near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque at Turkman Gate following the orders from the Delhi High Court.

However, as the officials carried out the demolition drive, some residents threw stones at the officials, forcing the police to use tear gas to control the situation. Some residents then threw stones at the police teams.

"About 25-30 people threw stones at police teams, in which five policemen sustained minor injuries. We had to use tear gas to control the situation. There was a banquet hall and a dispensary, which have been demolished. The drive was conducted in the night, keeping in mind that people should not face any difficulty," senior police officer Nidhin Valsan told the news agency PTI.

"We will take action against those who were involved in stone pelting. The situation is 100 per cent under control here," he added.

The officials had brought in around 17 bulldozers to remove the unauthorised structures in the area.

The MCD's action was taken in terms of a November 2025 order of a division bench of the Delhi High Court that granted three months to the civic body and the Public Works Department (PWD) to clear 38,940 sq. ft of encroachments at the Ramlila Ground near Turkman Gate.

The encroachments included portions of a road, a footpath, a "baraat ghar", a parking area and a private diagnostic centre.