Venezuela Updates: Venezuela has warned that recent US military action against Caracas could set a dangerous global precedent, with the country's defence minister cautioning that such moves threaten the international order and could be repeated elsewhere.

"If today it was against Venezuela, tomorrow it could be against any state or any country. I call on the people of Venezuela to remain peaceful and orderly and not to fall into the trap of psychological warfare, threats, and fear that others want to impose on us. I call on the people of Venezuela to resume their economic, labour, educational and all other activities in the coming days," Vladimir Padrino Lopez said.

Calling for the immediate release of Maduro and the first lady, Cilia Flores de Maduro, Lopez added, "Its (Venezuela's) destiny of development and prosperity, stability, and order (continues). And we, the soldiers of the nation, will be here to guarantee it. The Republic's Military High Command, which, as you can see, is united today, standing together in the face of imperial aggression."

