Opinion | How Venezuela's China-Made Weapons Failed To Keep The US Away
Unlike post-Operation Sindoor, when Beijing hailed Pakistan's air-defence operations against India as a success of Islamabad's "Made in China" military force, there is an eerie silence within Beijing this time.
The United States' military intervention in Venezuela on the evening of January 3, 2026, has kicked the new year off with great uncertainty for the Western Hemisphere. In hindsight, it seems that while the air strikes and the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife may have been unprecedented, military tensions between the US and Venezuela were likely to manifest one way or another. The November 2025 National Security Strategy (NSS) released by US President Donald Trump clarified that the 'Monroe Doctrine' was back in action and that the US was putting in place plans to carve an undisputed 'sphere of influence' in the Western Hemisphere.
In particular, the NSS highlighted that the US National Security Council will build an interagency task force supported by the Intelligence Community's analytical arm, to "identify strategic points and resources in the Western Hemisphere with a view to their protection and joint development with regional partners". Further, the goal is to keep "Non-Hemispheric competitors" out of the region, so that they do not "harm [the US] strategically in the future". These odes, combined with the buildup in tensions between the US and Venezuela over illicit narcotic trade and sustained American sanctions on Venezuelan oil traders, now constitute the metaphorical writing on the wall.
China As A Competitor
It is clear that China is one such 'Non-Hemispheric Competitor' in the US's conception. Maduro's regime was Beijing-friendly, and the economic and military ties between Venezuela and China run deep. Naturally, with Maduro set to face "the full wrath of American justice on American soil", in US Attorney General Pam Bondi's words, and Trump wanting Washington to "run Venezuela", China's interests and stakes in the country and the region are in jeopardy. But what are these interests and stakes? What is China likely to be concerned about now?
For starters, if one looks at the statement released by the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry a few hours after the US's strikes, there is harsh condemnation of America's actions on the account that it is a violation of Venezuela's sovereignty, international law, and principles of the UN Charter. Beijing also opposed the actions on the grounds that they fundamentally "threaten peace and security" in Latin America. As much as China is an aggressor in its own region, in narrative, it has often used international law and UN-centred norms as ideals that each great power must uphold. In that regard, in Beijing's view, the US's actions are a display of raw power, even if the indictments issued by New York courts act as some casus belli for Washington's intervention.
But beyond the rhetoric, China would ideally be seriously concerned about two main issues - the failure of some of its military equipment used by the Venezuelan Armed Forces, and the future of its oil and economic ties with both Caracas in specific and Latin America (LatAm) in general.
The Silence Within China
Venezuela's National Guard deployed over a hundred Chinese-origin Armoured Utility Vehicles of the VN4 class, its Marines deployed approximately 10 each of the Chinese-origin, VN-1 and VN-18 class Infantry Fighting Vehicles, and its Air Force operated over 20 K-8 'Karakorum' light attack fighter aircraft developed by China's Hongdu Aviation Industry Corporation. Most importantly, the Caracas fielded the China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC)-made JY-27 counter-stealth radar, which the Chinese claimed in May 2025 could capture and locate "extremely stealthy targets". As is evident from the US's successful campaign, which used both F-22s and F-35s in operations, Venezuela's air defence systems failed to respond to, if not detect, threats. This also implicitly means China's AUVs/ IFVs, with the JY-27s on board, were either overwhelmed, decimated, or managed inefficiently in the first place.
Post Operation Sindoor, Beijing hailed Pakistan's air-defence operations against India as a success of Islamabad's "Made in China" military force. After the Caracas ops, Chinese military commentators are barely speaking about the efficacy of Chinese weapons in Venezuela. Instead, discussions are geared towards understanding what made the US's smooth ops possible. Specifically, commentators are focused on two aspects - the first is that initial air strikes and possible electronic warfare attacks disabled the Venezuelan air force. This allowed US helicopters carrying Delta Force units to conduct airborne operations and enter Maduro's residence. The second is that the US efficiently brought into action the CIA to gather intelligence, making it easy for units to seize Maduro. In this regard, commentators are also hinting that the US may have "bought over" military commanders or officials in Venezuela. Some on Chinese social media are also attributing the success of US ops to the "money-burning" nature and the "unlimited budget" of the elite Delta Force.
But any substantive discussion on Chinese equipment is missing, which likely indicates that Beijing would have concerns about its quality and ability to succeed against its main peer competitor: the US. Moreover, it may also worry importers of Chinese export-variant weapons systems globally, possibly even disrupting China's arms export markets.
China's Billion-Dollar Bet
Most importantly, there is the jeopardised oil and economic component to China's engagements with Venezuela. Not only is China the largest single-country importer of Venezuelan oil, forming almost 55-90% of the Caracas' oil-exporting basket in 2025, but the China Development Bank (CDB) has also invested around $50-60 billion in "loans-for-oil" deals with Venezuela since 2007. For policymakers in Zhongnanhai, the key economic implication of the intervention is the endangering of over two decades of strategic investment, placing tens of billions of dollars in outstanding loans and critical energy assets at risk of nullification. Most loan-for-oil contracts have also been long-term and set at predetermined prices, which means that for China, finding affordable alternatives quickly is a bleak possibility.
Beijing lacks effective leverage to contest this repudiation. Unlike in Sri Lanka or Pakistan, where China holds physical collateral (ports or infrastructure, for example), its assets in Venezuela are energy resources now under the physical control of the US military. This scenario presents a total write-off risk for the CDB, potentially becoming the largest single loss in the history of Xi Jinping's flagship Belt and Road Initiative.
On January 2, the Chinese Special Representative for Latin American Affairs, Qiu Xiaoqi, was reportedly in Venezuela to discuss expanding economic cooperation and a joint front against the US's unilateral coercion. It is a small part of the enhancing diplomatic, military and economic relations between China and Latin America in the past few decades. Arguably, for Washington, these relations, among other issues, may have constituted a developing China hurdle in its quest to secure its interests in the Western Hemisphere. Subsequently, to a great degree, the US's January 3 intervention and its rare sanctioning of Hong Kong- and mainland-based oil traders doing business with Caracas before that signal to Beijing that the US's regional predominance is indeed real.
For Beijing, Washington's actions set a dangerous precedent. They provide both an impetus for China to rethink its LatAm strategy and its far-off military capabilities, while also providing it with specific narrative tools to appeal to the 'Global South' against American hegemony. It is debatable that China perceives US impunity as a sign to escalate tensions into a conflict in its own region. But what is certain is that China will draw lessons from the events of and leading up to January 3, whether in terms of American special ops capabilities and motivations or Chinese military and economic standing vis-à-vis the US.
(Anushka Saxena is a China Studies Research Analyst with the Takshashila Institution's Indo-Pacific Studies Programme)
Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author
-
Opinion | Donald Trump Has A New Project: 'Make Venezuela Great Again'
Trump's presidency, much like of those before him, reveals the structural constraints that limit any US leader's ability to disengage from global conflicts.
-
A History Of US-Led Regime Changes And Their Disastrous Consequences
There is a familiar theme to American power when it decides to reorder the world. It is against that historical backdrop that Donald Trump's latest foreign intervention must be understood.
-
Blog: In Manipur, The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same
As 2026 arrives, where do things stand today for Manipur, a border state that faces a situation so unique that modern India has never seen or found the correct words to define it adequately
-
Opinion | Bangladesh To Pak, An Embattled India Steps Into 2026 - By Shashi Tharoor
The events in our backyard offer a reminder that being a "Global South" leader is a hollow title if one's own immediate periphery is on fire.
-
Opinion | How A Pak-Friendly BNP Is Now In Pole Position In Bangladesh
Tarique Rahman's return to Dhaka on Christmas Day, and now the passing away of his mother, Begum Khaleda Zia, have placed the BNP in pole position to win the forthcoming general elections in Bangladesh in February next year.
-
Opinion | 2025: The Year Women Were Used, Not Empowered - By Priyanka Chaturvedi
Not one national party tried to reach the 33% quota for tickets for women candidates in state elections held this year. The irony strikes harder when the Supreme Court refused to bring political parties under the ambit of the PoSH Act.
-
Opinion | On Christmas And 'Tulsi Diwas' - And, Manufactured Traditions
By pinning Tulsi worship to Christmas Day, the architects of this movement aren't trying to honour the plant or our culture; they are trying to colonise the calendar.
-
Opinion | At 14, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Might Just Be Too Good To Be 'Protected'
This boy from Samastipur is simply asking Indian cricket to widen its imagination. Can it keep up?
-
Opinion | SHANTI Bill May Not Necessarily Be A Nuclear 'Sell-Out', After All
Whether SHANTI is a sell-out dressed up as reform, or a lever for reliable power for industry and cities, and for turning rural power from a lottery into a utility, will be decided by the hard work of implementation.
-
Opinion | Ain't No Mountain High Enough ... To Keep Them From Getting To Aravallis
A technical redefinition threatens to turn one of India's oldest mountain ranges into legally exploitable land. But even by the government's own standards, four questions remain unanswered.