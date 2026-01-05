China's Xi Takes Veiled "Bullying" Dig At US After Venezuela Power Grab

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on major powers to take a lead in "respecting the development path of other nations" in a veiled dig at the United States's sudden power grab in Venezuela and abduction of its president, Nicolas Maduro. China has long been close to Venezuela and is its largest oil buyer.

"The world today is undergoing changes and turbulence not seen in a century, with unilateral and bullying actions severely undermining the international order," Xi said, according to Xinhua.

The Chinese leader's remarks followed Beijing's earlier criticism of Washington's attacks on Venezuela.

"All countries should respect the development paths independently chosen by the peoples of other nations, abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, and major powers, in particular, should take the lead in doing so," the Chinese President said during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

China's Venezuela Call

Beijing has repeatedly said that Caracas has the right to pursue economic cooperation with other countries without external pressure.

Previously, China had also called on the US to "immediately" release Maduro and his wife and said it was "deeply shocked by and strongly condemns the US's blatant use of force against a sovereign state."

"The move is in clear violation of international law, basic norms in international relations, and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," it stated.

China-Venezuela Ties

The fall of the Maduro government and his capture by the US are regarded as major setbacks for Beijing, as it shared close strategic ties with Venezuela from the days of Maduro's predecessor, Hugo Chavez.

Beijing's strategic partnership with Venezuela in the last two decades was built on political alignment, energy cooperation, and shared opposition to the US and Western influence in Latin America.

During this period, China has become a major buyer of Venezuela's oil despite US sanctions. It is also Venezuela's major investor and lender, extending tens of billions of dollars in oil-backed loans.