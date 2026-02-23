Bengaluru Engineering Student Stuck In 7-Crore Fraud. He Shared Bank Details

He thought he was helping his friend because as they say, a friend in need is a friend in deed. Little did he know he would end up in legal trouble involving cyber fraud amounting to Rs 7 crore.

An engineering student from Bengaluru has landed in trouble after his bank account was allegedly used to route crores in cyber fraud transactions.

Friendship Turns Into Legal Nightmare

According to the police complaint, the student, pursuing engineering at a reputed college in the city, had been friends for nearly a year with a person identified as Ayush.

In November 2025, Ayush allegedly informed the student that his bank account had been blocked due to insufficient balance and requested temporary use of the student's bank account.

Trusting his friend, the student reportedly shared access details of his Karnataka Gramin Bank account, including ATM-linked Airtel SIM card, net banking user ID and password. These details were shared through post.

Ayush later confirmed receipt of the documents through WhatsApp messages.

Rs 7 Crore Fraud Detected

Months later, the student's bank contacted him, informing him of massive suspicious transactions linked to cyber fraud carried out through his account.

Police sources said nearly Rs 7 crore had been transferred via the account.

The student's bank account was immediately blocked.

Realising that his account had allegedly been misused for cybercrime activities, the student approached the police.

A complaint has been registered at the North Division Cyber Police Station, naming Ayush and others for allegedly using the account to conduct fraudulent transactions.