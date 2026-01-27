22-Year-Old Andhra Engineering Student Saves 6 Lives Through Organ Donation

Andhra Pradesh's Guntur witnessed a touching example of humanity and courage when a 22-year-old man donated his organs and saved six lives after his death.

Perugu Amar Babu was an engineering student with dreams for a bright future. However, he met with a road accident and suffered serious head injuries. Despite the best efforts of doctors, he was declared brain dead.

In this painful moment, Amar Babu's family showed great strength and kindness and agreed to donate his organs so that others could live. Their decision turned their personal loss into hope for many families.

With the support of the "Jeevan Daan" programme at the hospital, Guntur, Amar Babu's organs were carefully preserved and sent to different hospitals. After getting permission from the state government and with the help of the police, a Green Channel was arranged to transport the organs quickly to Gannavaram Airport.

Amar Babu's heart was sent to Padmavathi Institute in Tirupati. His kidney and liver were donated at Ramesh Hospital, Guntur. Another kidney was sent to NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri. His eyes were given to Sudarshini Eye Bank.

Because of this noble act, six patients received a second chance at life.

Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi appreciated Amar Babu's family for their great decision. She assured them of full support and said their sacrifice would always be remembered.

"Organ donation is the only way to give new life to patients in critical condition," said Dr Karthik Chowdary, Jeevan Daan Nodal Officer at Ramesh Hospital.

He also encouraged people to take inspiration from Amar Babu's family and come forward to donate organs.

Amar Babu's mother, Koteswari said that even though losing her son was unbearable, she wanted no other family to suffer like hers. That is why she agreed to donate his organs.