Class 10 Student Punches Teacher In Andhra Pradesh School, Video Sparks Outrage

Tension prevailed at Veeravalli Zilla Parishad High School in Bapulapadu mandal of Krishna district after a Class 10 student allegedly attacked a teacher during an argument on the school campus.

According to reports, the incident took place when the teacher reprimanded the student over an issue during school hours. What started as a routine warning soon turned into a heated argument between the two. During the exchange, the student allegedly punched the teacher, creating panic among other students and staff present at the school.

The situation quickly drew attention after a video of the incident surfaced on social media and began circulating widely. The footage reportedly shows the student confronting the teacher before the physical assault took place.

वीरावल्ली हाई स्कूल का एक छात्र खुलेआम आगे बढ़कर अपने शिक्षक का सम्मान करते हुए देखा गया।



आज के समय में जब बच्चों में संस्कार कम होते जा रहे हैं, ऐसे उदाहरण सच में सराहनीय हैं। ऐसे बच्चों को प्रोत्साहन मिलना चाहिए ताकि शिक्षा के साथ-साथ अच्छे संस्कार भी समाज में मजबूत हों।



📍… pic.twitter.com/W2xZGLNyxo — Dinesh Kumar (@DineshRedBull) March 6, 2026

Sources said the student later claimed that he reacted after the teacher allegedly used abusive language towards his mother during the argument. This claim further intensified discussions among parents and local residents.

School authorities stepped in soon after the incident and informed officials from the education department as well as the police. Steps were taken to calm the situation and prevent further disruption on the campus.

Police officials summoned the student for questioning and counselling. Authorities stated that since the student is a minor and is preparing to appear for the upcoming public examinations, the matter is being handled carefully.

Meanwhile, the education department has ordered an inquiry into the incident to understand the circumstances that led to the confrontation. Officials said they will review the facts and take appropriate action based on the findings.

The incident has raised concerns about discipline and communication between students and teachers, especially during the sensitive period leading up to board examinations.