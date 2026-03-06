India Allowed Another Iran Ship To Dock Days Before US Sank IRIS Dena: Sources

A day after India said it had launched a search-and-rescue mission after a US submarine attacked an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka, government sources have revealed that India has allowed another Iranian vessel to dock in Kochi.

IRIS Dena, a Moudge-class frigate, was torpedoed by a US submarine 40 nautical miles off Galle in southern Sri Lanka on the morning of Wednesday, March 4, while it was returning to Iran after participating in the MILAn multilateral naval exercise. The ship sank as a result of the attack and Sri Lanka said it had recovered the bodies of 87 people.

Sources said on Friday that another ship, the IRIS Lavan, was also in the region in connection with the exercise and the International Fleet Review. Iran, they said, approached India to "take in" the amphibious ship on February 28, the day Israel and the US launched their strikes on the Middle-Eastern country, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The request was approved a day later, on March 1, and the ship docked in Kochi on Wednesday, the day IRIS Dena was attacked. All 183 crew members of the IRIS Lavan, the sources said, are currently residing in naval facilities in the area.

"The request was received on 28 February 2026, indicating that a docking at Kochi was urgent as the vessel had developed technical issues. Approval was accorded for the docking on 1 March. IRIS Lavan has since docked at Kochi on 4 March. In this context, its crew of 183 are currently accommodated at naval facilities in Kochi," said a source.