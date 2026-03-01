'Trump, Netanyahu Greatest Tag Team In History': Israel PM's Adviser To NDTV

Israel's objective behind striking, and continuing to attack, Iran is to remove the Ayatollah regime and create the conditions for Iranians to take their destiny into their own hands, the foreign policy adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV's Aditya Raj Kaul on Friday, Ophir Falk said US President Donald Trump and Netanyahu are the "greatest tag team" in history, adding that Israel appreciates the support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian people.

To a question on whether the war with Iran, which is now in its seventh day, would be an endless one, the adviser said it was necessary to strike when Israel and the US did because Iran was "building atomic bombs. They were building ballistic missiles. They were putting them underground."

Any delay would have rendered these sites immune to attack, and even B-2 bombers would not have been able to hit them.

"This is not an endless war. Our objective in this war is to remove the Ayatollah regime... It's a death cult and by removing the regime, we are going to create the conditions for the Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I hope they take advantage of," he said.

The Iranian people, Falk stressed, would not want to replace one Ayatollah with another and had been calling for help for years, which has now been delivered.

Cooperation, Coordination



Terming Trump the greatest president for Israel, Falk said he and Netanyahu share a fantastic relationship.

"Never has there ever been such cooperation and coordination between two leaders of the world and two armed forces, the Israeli and American armed forces, as we see today. It was a decision made by President Trump. We followed suit, and we are going to remove the regime. I would say it is the greatest tag team in history," Falk said.

"We've hit them harder than ever before. This is a war between good and evil. And once we win this war, which is within reach, that will open up great opportunities, and not only for the Middle East," he emphasised, adding that members of the Iranian regime should listen to Trump and consider unconditional surrender.

Attack On Iran Ship

Asked about the US submarine sinking an Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, and killing 87 people off the Sri Lanka coast, the adviser said Israel will keep hitting Iran until "we destroy them or they unconditionally surrender".

"That's where we are at today. And I'm very glad. I appreciate the great support we received from Prime Minister Modi and from the Indian people. We know that India is on our side and we are going to win," he said.