'Bombs Cannot Bring Regime Change': Omar Abdullah Slams US Strikes On Iran

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has strongly condemned the US and Israeli attack on Iran, calling it a "gross misuse of force" and a violation of international law.

He criticised the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during a US-coordinated Israeli airstrike, saying the assassination of a religious leader was deeply troubling. "They have sacrificed the life of a religious leader whose leadership is acknowledged not only by the Shia community but by Muslims across the world," he said.

Reacting to US President Donald Trump's demand for Iran's unconditional surrender, Abdullah stressed that regime change cannot be imposed from outside. "It is for the people of Iran to decide about their regime, not for someone sitting in Washington, Tel Aviv, New Delhi, Beijing or anywhere else," he said. "Only the people of Iran can decide what sort of government they want and how they wish to bring about that change."

Abdullah also echoed the view expressed by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, arguing that aerial bombardment cannot bring about regime change. "You cannot effect regime change through aerial bombardment. In this desire to bring about regime change, they have even sacrificed the life of a religious leader," he said. He added that Iran still has a sitting president, suggesting the attack had not achieved its stated objective of regime change.

On Nepal Elections

Commenting on political developments in Nepal, Abdullah said that governments must ultimately be decided by the people. "The people of Nepal have decided their government's fate, just like the people of Bangladesh decided their government's fate. Similarly, the people of Iran should decide their government's fate," he said. He also welcomed Nepal's new, young prime minister, formerly the mayor of Kathmandu, and expressed hope that he would maintain strong relations with India.

On India's World Cup

On India's World Cup cricket final, Abdullah said he hopes for a decisive victory. "Hum chahte Bharat ki jeet hogi aur bhaari margin se hogi," he said, meaning he wants India to win by a big margin. Recalling the nail-biting finish against England, he joked, "I don't want another heart-stopping match."

