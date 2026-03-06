'Don't Want People To Mock': Indian In US Army Slams Pro-Khamenei Protests

Criticising protests in India over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel strikes, an Indian-origin woman who serves in the US army has said they hurt how others view the country.

In a video post on Instagram in Hindi, Shilpa Chaudhary, who holds a US Green Card, said she didn't feel like celebrating Holi this year because of all that is going on in the world.

Asserting that she is not anti-Muslim and has a Muslim best friend, Chaudhary said she is against radicalism.

"What I want to ensure is that I don't want the people of India to be made a mockery of, which is happening worldwide. Maybe you don't realise it while sitting there (in India), but I can see a lot from where I am now," she said.

"Protests are being held in India in various places. I understand that you are religiously very hurt right now. I won't comment on that. But I have a question for you: I just want to know how the protests you are holding where you live, disturbing things in your area, are going to benefit you? What are you demanding from your state government? What will they do? How were they involved?" she asked.

Chaudhary also claimed that people in Iran are celebrating Khamenei's death, and this wouldn't have happened if he were truly a good person.

"So, please, open your eyes. Think bigger. India is viewed with great respect worldwide. Please don't destroy that respect... Love the country where you live. Don't force people to say that if you love another country so much, you should go and live there," she said.

Khamenei was killed, along with several other high-profile figures, on Saturday, the first day of the strikes carried out by US and Israel. He took control of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1989 after the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Iran retaliated by targeting Israel as well as US assets in the Middle East, including in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Bahrain.

Israel and the US have also continued to target Iran since then. On Friday, Israel announced that its fighter jets had also destroyed an underground bunker used by Khamenei.