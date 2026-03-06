Stocks to Watch Today, March 6, Share Market Sensex, Nifty50 LIVE Updates: Stock markets recovered on Thursday after a sharp crash a day earlier. However, fears persist as the ongoing war in Iran has not showed any signs of de-escalation yet. The war, which has engulfed the entire Gulf region, has put immense pressure on the global oil supply.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell sharply and US oil prices pushed above $80 a barrel for the first time in more than a year as the widening Iran conflict threatened to set off convulsions in the world economy. The blue-chip index skidded 1.6%, or 785 points, while the S&P 500 fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite declined 0.3%. Brent crude, the global energy benchmark, climbed above $85 a barrel while US crude jumped 8.5% to $81.01, its highest price since July 2024 and its biggest one-day jump since 2020.

LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty50 Today: