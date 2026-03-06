Stocks to Watch Today, March 6, Share Market Sensex, Nifty50 LIVE Updates: Stock markets recovered on Thursday after a sharp crash a day earlier. However, fears persist as the ongoing war in Iran has not showed any signs of de-escalation yet. The war, which has engulfed the entire Gulf region, has put immense pressure on the global oil supply.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell sharply and US oil prices pushed above $80 a barrel for the first time in more than a year as the widening Iran conflict threatened to set off convulsions in the world economy. The blue-chip index skidded 1.6%, or 785 points, while the S&P 500 fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite declined 0.3%. Brent crude, the global energy benchmark, climbed above $85 a barrel while US crude jumped 8.5% to $81.01, its highest price since July 2024 and its biggest one-day jump since 2020.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty50 Today:
Sensex, Nifty, Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian stocks drop as war drags on, crude oil falls
Asian stock markets tumbled on Friday, putting markets on course for their sharpest weekly loss in six years as the ongoing Iran war triggered a broad pullback in risk assets.
Sensex, Nifty, Stock Market Today LIVE: Broader Markets Rally; Volatility Eases Sharply
In Thursday' session, broader markets ended firmly higher alongside benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1.52%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 1.58%. India VIX fell 15.56% to 17.85.
Sensex Nifty LIVE Updates: Dollar Set For Steepest Weekly Gain In A Year
The US dollar held broadly steady in early Asian trade on Friday and was poised for its steepest weekly gain in more than a year. The euro and yen remained on the back foot as the Middle East crisis drove oil prices ever higher.
Stock Market LIVE News: India Gets 30-Day Waiver From US To Buy Russian Oil
India's access to crucial energy supplies received a temporary boost on Friday after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil. Read full report