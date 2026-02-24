Class 10 Student Killed In Karnataka Assault, 2 Minors Detained

A Class 10 student was killed after being assaulted in Uragadur on the outskirts of Shivamogga city in Karnataka, leading to tension in the area.

The incident occurred near Sulebailu Government High School, where special classes were being conducted for students in preparation for the SSLC (Class 10) Board examinations.

Police have taken two boys into custody in connection with the incident. However, the case has taken a communal turn, as the accused boys reportedly belong to another community.

The victim, a Hindu boy studying at a government high school in Uragadur, had attended a special class ahead of the upcoming examinations. The attack reportedly took place shortly after he left the school premises, not far from the campus.

According to police, a group of five to six boys allegedly carried out the assault. The student collapsed following the attack and died while being taken to a hospital. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Superintendent of Police B Nikhil visited the mortuary and also recorded the statement of another injured student who was present at the scene. Preliminary investigations indicate that some of the accused were former students of the same school who had later dropped out.

So far, two boys have been detained. Police said the situation in Shivamogga city is under control, with additional security personnel deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, Shivamogga MLA SN Channabasappa expressed grief over the incident and alleged lapses on the part of the police. He claimed that the boy was attacked while trying to intervene in an assault on another person and said prior complaints had been submitted regarding tensions in Uragadur.

"The special class was held till 9.30 pm. The attack took place after the class. I spoke to students, and they said incidents of quarrels and attacks are not happening for the first time. The authorities are aware of the situation," Shivamogga City MLA said.

The MLA claimed that police response had been inadequate despite reports of incidents in nearby villages, including alleged attacks near Mattur.

Police, however, reiterated that the situation remains under control and that comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place across the city.