Woman Killed By Sister, 'Adopted' Son. Her Lover Helped Solve Murder

A woman was found dead in Karnataka's Tumakuru district on February 19. While initially the 58-year-old was thought to have died of natural causes, it was later revealed that she was murdered by her sister and nephew. The breakthrough occurred just as the accused were preparing for the woman's funeral in Jogihalli village in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk.

The police have detained Anasuya and her son, Chandrashekhar, for the murder of Jayalakshmi, a First Division Assistant at the local Block Education Office. While Jayalakshmi was found dead on February 19, the case took a dramatic turn during her funeral preparations a day later. An autopsy confirmed that the victim had been smothered to death.

The investigation was launched after Jayalakshmi's live-in partner, Srinivas, approached the police, expressing suspicions that her death was not accidental.

Jayalakshmi's husband, a Physical Education teacher, died 19 years ago. Following his death, she entered a live-in relationship with Srinivas. Jayalakshmi had also taken in her nephew, Chandrashekhar, after her sister Anasuya separated from her husband. Jayalakshmi raised him as her own and funded his education, though police noted there are no legal records of a formal adoption.

The conflict began a few months ago when Anasuya and Chandrashekhar moved into the home Jayalakshmi shared with Srinivas. Constant disputes followed, eventually prompting Jayalakshmi and Srinivas to decide to move to a new leased residence.

Fearing that Jayalakshmi would cut off their financial support and transfer all her assets to her partner, the mother and son allegedly plotted the murder. They allegedly also planned to seek a government job on compassionate grounds after her death.

A case has been registered at Chikkanayakanahalli Police Station and both accused are being questioned.