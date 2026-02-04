Man Stabs Mother's Lover 16 Times, Calls Police, Stands With Foot On Body

A man stabbed his mother's lover to death and then called the police. He stood on the victim's chest until the police arrived and took him into custody. The incident has been reported from Karnataka's Belagavi. This rivalry was 10 years in the making.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Basappa Hosamani, a resident of Basadoni village. On Monday evening, he was stopped on the road by the accused, Irayya Mathapati, who allegedly stabbed him around 16 times, killing him on the spot.

After committing the murder, the accused reportedly called the police and stood at the spot with his foot on the body until officers arrived and arrested him. The act left local residents and bystanders stunned, as many witnessed the crime unfold.

During interrogation, Mathapati told the police that Hosamani had allegedly eloped with his mother nearly ten years ago and later settled in Kolhapur. According to the police, Hosamani had recently returned to the area, and the accused had been waiting for an opportunity to take revenge.

Police said that Mathapati lay in wait on the road leading to the Yellamma temple near Savadatti. As soon as Hosamani arrived, the accused allegedly knocked him off his motorcycle and attacked him repeatedly with a knife, leading to his death at the scene, as onlookers watched in horror.

Following his confession, the accused has been taken into custody. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.