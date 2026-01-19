Karnataka Man Stabbed To Death In Hyderabad, Bystanders Record On Phone

A man was brutally hacked to death by unidentified assailants in Hyderabad on Sunday night, while the bystanders kept looking and recording the crime on their mobile phones.

The incident took place on Shamsheer Ganj Road, under the limits of Chatrinaka Police Station, an area known for its busy streets and dense residential area.

The victim has been identified as Satish, a native of Karnataka. According to police officials, Satish was attacked by unknown persons wielding sharp weapons.

A video of the incident shows the attacker repeatedly stabbing the man multiple times before the victim collapsed and the attacker fled the scene, leaving Satish in a pool of blood. This occurred amid the heavy traffic in the area.

The sudden and violent nature of the attack caused panic among passersby and shopkeepers in the area as a few of them captured the incident on their mobile phones. Shockingly, no one from the crowd tried to stop the attack or capture the assailant.

Learning about the incident, local police rushed to the spot along with emergency services. Satish, who was critically injured, was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital, where he died of his injuries during treatment.

An investigation into the crime has been launched.

Forensic experts have collected material evidence from the spot, and a knife, the weapon believed to have been used in the murder, has been seized.

Police have also begun scanning CCTV footage from nearby establishments and roads to trace the movements of the attackers before and after the crime.

Speaking to the media, Javed, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Charminar Zone, said that the victim was married and had a child.

He added that special teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused.

"All angles are being examined. We are verifying CCTV footage and questioning people who may have seen the incident," he said.

The body of Satish was later shifted to the Osmania Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Police officials stated that the motive behind the murder is not yet known and could range from personal enmity to other angles. Investigators are also looking into the victim's background and recent movements to establish possible leads.

A case has been registered at Chatrinaka Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could help in solving the case, assuring confidentiality and prompt action.