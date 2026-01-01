Man Barges Into Techie Ex-Wife's House In Hyderabad, Stabs Her To Death

Frustrated that a domestic violence case filed by her had prevented him from returning to Canada, where he worked at an IT firm, a man allegedly barged into his ex-wife's house in Hyderabad and killed her by stabbing her repeatedly in the head.

The man also held the woman, who was 29 years old and also an IT company employee, responsible for his mother's death.

In his complaint, the woman's second husband said she was three months pregnant. Police, however, said this has not been confirmed so far, and a post-mortem report is awaited.

The man, who is in his 30s, married the woman in 2022. The wedding was held in India, and the man later moved to Canada, where the woman joined him.

"Some differences arose between the couple and she later returned to India. She subsequently filed a domestic violence case against him in Maharashtra," an official said.

The couple got divorced in 2024, and the woman married again in April 2025.

The man returned to India in March 2025 following the death of his mother. An official said a look-out circular had been issued against him because of the domestic violence case and his passport was suspended. Because of this, he could not go back to Canada. He was unemployed and was living at his parents' house in Telangana's Peddapalli district.

The man, officials said, felt he and his family had faced mental suffering because of the ex-wife. He also believed that his mother's death was due to this mental agony.

Plot, Execution

The man decided to kill her and managed to track down her address through her social media accounts. He reached Hyderabad two months ago and began staying in a hostel.

"He had also recced the victim's apartment recently," an official said.

He reached the woman's apartment on Wednesday with a bag containing two knives, a drilling machine, and a can with five litres of petrol.

The man barged into his former wife's residence, entered the room she was in, and locked it from the inside. He stabbed her multiple times in the head with a knife, killing her instantly.

The woman's mother-in-law was on the balcony when this happened. Family members called the police and a team reached the house, only to find that the man had poured petrol all over the room and locked himself in the toilet.

The man threatened to set the room on fire, and it took some coaxing to get him out of the toilet, a police official said. He was later taken into custody.

CCTV footage broadcast by local TV channels showed the man carrying a bag and walking through the corridor of the apartment building.