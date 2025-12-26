Hyderabad Man Sets Wife Ablaze In Front Of Children, Pushes Daughter In Fire

A woman burnt to death after her husband allegedly set her on fire in front of their children in Hyderabad. He also pushed their daughter into the flames before fleeing. The gruesome incident occurred a day before Christmas in the city's Nallakunta area.

Venkatesh was allegedly suspicious of his wife, Triveni, which led to frequent fights, said police.

On December 24, he assaulted Triveni in front of the children. He then poured petrol on her and set her on fire. When their daughter tried to save her mother, he reportedly pushed her into the flames as well and fled the house.

Hearing them scream, their neighbours rushed to their house. By then, Triveni had died due to severe burn injuries. Their daughter, who narrowly escaped with minor injuries, was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Venkatesh and Triveni had a love marriage. They have two children: a daughter and a son.

Venkatesh allegedly developed suspicion about his wife and often subjected her to harassment. Unable to bear constant abuse, Triveni had recently gone to her parents' house. The crime occurred after Triveni returned to him, with Venkatesh convincing her that he would change, suggests preliminary information.

The police have registered a case and launched a search operation to catch Venkatesh, who is on the run.

The incident has triggered outrage in the locality, highlighting concerns over domestic violence and crimes driven by suspicion.