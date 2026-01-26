On Camera, Guards Attacked At Hyderabad Complex. They Blame Blinkit Workers

A group of Blinkit delivery agents and their associates allegedly attacked security guards after a dispute over an unauthorised entry at a gated complex in Hyderabad on Saturday. The incident that occurred at the Rainbow Vistas RVRG gated community in Kukatpally was caught on CCTV cameras.

According to residents and security officials, the attack followed a disagreement between a gig worker and security guards earlier in the day. Residents said that a security guard had stopped a Blinkit delivery agent at the gate since he did not have the entry permission. Following an argument, he left after completing the delivery.

Later in the evening, the same delivery truck returned to the complex with several others. They allegedly confronted the security guards and physically assaulted them near the main gate. CCTV visuals showed the guards being hit multiple times.

Two security personnel were injured in the attack and required medical attention.

Rainbow Vistas RVRG management has filed a complaint with the Kukatpally police and handed over the CCTV footage.

Police have registered a case and are trying to identify those involved. Efforts are underway to trace and question the delivery workers and their associates seen in the recordings.

Meanwhile, the gated community has temporarily suspended all Blinkit delivery services within its premises until further notice.

