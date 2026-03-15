Indian-German Couple Reveals Why They Chose To Move From Germany To India, Internet Reacts

An Indian-German couple recently opened up about their decision to leave Germany and move to India, stating that life in the European nation had become "too comfortable" and they were moving in circles. "Life started running on autopilot," the man, Deepesh Patel, wrote in an Instagram post, explaining that they craved a challenge and an opportunity to grow. The couple felt that their life in Germany was too predictable and lacked excitement. They also wanted to experience personal transformation.

"We didn't leave Germany because of the cold weather or the strict bureaucracy (although, we admit, there were moments when those things tested our patience)," the caption of the post read. "Ironically, we left because life had become too comfortable. Germany gave us financial stability, social security, and a sense of ease. But over time, our lives started running on autopilot. Days felt repetitive, and it seemed like we were moving in circles."

Also read | Intern Shares Detailed Monthly Budget To Survive In "Expensive" Bengaluru

They stated that they didn't want to wonder "what if" they hadn't taken the leap. "At some point, we realised we wanted more than the routine and comfort we had built," the caption read.

See the post here:

Why did they pick India?

According to the caption, the couple picked India because of its rich culture and traditions.

"We felt that India was the right place for that. In its chaos, deep traditions, and vibrant culture, there is space for new perspectives, creativity, and personal transformation," the post read.

Also read | Australian Entrepreneur Uses ChatGPT To Create Customised Vaccine To Cure Dog's Cancer

Social media reaction

The couple's decision has sparked conversation online, with many admiring them for the decision.

"You will not regret your decision. I moved back from US about 2 decades ago to Bangalore and I love it. I like the noise, the traffic, the colours, the people, the festivities..everything that Bangalore offers. Absolutely no regrets," one user wrote.

"Great choice! Good luck!" wrote another.