Physiotherapist Leaves Rs 40 Lakh Job In UK To Return To India: "Loneliness Hits Hard"

Physiotherapist Manav Shah has gone viral after revealing that he quit a Rs 40 lakh per annum job in the United Kingdom and returned to India just over a year into his professional career. His decision, which many would consider unconventional given the lucrative salary and international exposure, has reignited conversations around the idea of the "Western dream" and what truly defines success.

In a video shared on Instagram, Shah said he was working with the National Health Service, earning an impressive salary despite being early in his career. However, the financial security and stability were not enough to keep him there. Shah described feeling "confined" within the rigid 9-to-5 work culture, likening it to a "jail-like" existence that left little room for personal growth or autonomy.

Driven by a desire for independence and purpose, he made the difficult decision to return to India and launch his own venture, Rehabond. The move, he admits, was far from easy. By the time he chose to leave, Shah had already built a stable life abroad, complete with a steady career, social circle, and daily routine. Walking away from that comfort came with uncertainty, self-doubt, and emotional strain.

"Flying back from the UK to India was the toughest decision I've ever made. I built a life there — a career, stability, friendships, routines, and comfort. Walking away from all of that wasn't easy. There were doubts, sleepless nights, and countless "what ifs." But deep down, I knew I didn't move abroad just to stay comfortable. I went to learn, to grow, and to understand what kind of clinician and person I wanted to become," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

Shah also highlighted the emotional cost of living far from home. He spoke about missing simple, everyday moments, like sharing tea with family or spending time with close friends -- experiences he felt no salary could compensate for.

He also pointed to practical advantages of living in India, particularly in terms of affordability. According to Shah, lower living costs allow for better savings while still ensuring access to quality healthcare and essential services.

His story has struck a chord online, prompting a wider debate about whether the so-called "American or Western Dream" lives up to its promise. While some users praised his courage to prioritise personal happiness and entrepreneurial ambition, others questioned the risks of giving up a well-paying, stable job so early in one's career.

One user wrote, "I have started a real estate company here. Investment and returns are good. But no country can beat lifestyle, friends, and family time back home. I am moving back to India in June. I can understand what you mean to say."

Another commented, "Hello, I am a nurse. You are right about the loneliness; the weather is cold and dark for 6 months, but for people like me, there is no choice but to work here for better pay scales."

A third said, "Absolutely agree with you, but sometimes loneliness is tolerable rather than tolerating other cons in our country, e.g., pollution and trafficking. Look, money can be earned anywhere in this world. I earn more in India compared to the UK but still live here just because of fewer crowds. It's all about perspective, not money all the time."

"It takes courage, brother, to leave a sponsored job and come back," added a fourth.