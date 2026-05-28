Ex-Judge Giribala Singh, Twisha Sharma's Mother-In-Law, Arrested By CBI

Giribala Singh - the mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at her marital home earlier this month - was arrested on Thursday in Bhopal by the CBI.

The arrest comes a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled her anticipatory bail plea and set aside the relief previously granted to Giribala Singh on May 15 by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge in Bhopal.

"The High Court has taken serious note of certain observations in the case, like seven antemortem injuries on the body of Twisha Sharma, indicating towards a serious crime, non-cooperation by Giribala Singh despite several notices and WhatsApp chats indicating mental harassment of Twisha Sharma. Looking at all this, the High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail of Giribala Singh. Now, it is up to the CBI to decide whether or not a custodial interrogation needs to be done," Advocate General of Madhya Pradesh Prashant Singh said.

During the hearing, lawyers appearing for Twisha Sharma's family argued that the victim was allegedly subjected to mental harassment and was "badly stuck" in her matrimonial home.

The high court observed that statements recorded from Twisha's parents and relatives consistently alleged harassment by both Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh from the very first day of investigation.

The high court also took serious note of allegations that Giribala Singh, a retired judicial officer trained in cyber crime, cyber forensics and crime scene management, may have used her expertise to tamper with evidence and influence the course of the investigation.

Last week, Samarth Singh, Giribala's son and Twisha's husband, surrendered before a court after being on the run for 10 days.

Giribala Singh - a retired judge, along with her lawyer son Samarth - faces charges related to dowry harassment.

The CBI on Monday formally took over the probe into the May 12 death of Twisha Sharma.

The agency re-registered the FIR earlier lodged by the state police against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh.

According to the CBI FIR, Giribala Singh had demanded Rs 2 lakh from Twisha's family at the time of vidai, which was given by the victim's family on her insistence.

