Japan Bans Indian Mangoes After 20 Years. Food Officials Found This

Japan has suspended mango imports from India after its quarantine officials found lapses in pest-control procedures at Indian treatment facilities during inspections earlier this year. The move has disrupted exports during the crucial summer mango season and affected premium Indian varieties such as Alphonso, Kesar, Langra and Banganapalli.

First Ban In 20 Years

The suspension marks the first such restriction in nearly two decades. Japan had earlier banned Indian mangoes over fruit fly concerns and lifted those curbs only in 2006 after India strengthened its treatment protocols.

Now, Japanese authorities have once again raised concerns over whether Indian mango shipments are meeting the country's strict plant health standards.

Japan follows a zero-tolerance policy for invasive pests like fruit flies, which are considered a major threat to domestic agriculture.

A labourer sorts raw mangoes at the Gaddiannaram fruit market in Hyderabad

Photo Credit: AFP

What Japanese Inspectors Found

Before every mango export season, Japan sends quarantine officials to inspect India's Vapour Heat Treatment (VHT) facilities. These centres are responsible for disinfecting mangoes before they are exported.

VHT is a non-chemical process in which mangoes are exposed to controlled hot and humid air conditions to kill pests and fruit fly larvae. The treatment is mandatory under the export agreement between the two countries.

This year's inspection was conducted in March at the VHT facility in Rehmanpur, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, Japanese officials found deficiencies related to fumigation and disinfection procedures at the facility.

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Neither the Indian nor Japanese authorities have publicly disclosed the exact technical issues identified during the inspection.

Following the visit, Japan's Yokohama Plant Protection Association announced that Indian mango shipments carrying inspection certificates issued after March 25, 2026, would no longer be accepted.

Blow To Exporters

Japan is not India's biggest mango market, but exporters say the suspension is still a serious setback because of the premium prices Indian mangoes command there.

India produces nearly 28 million metric tonnes of mangoes every year, making it the world's largest producer. Most of the produce is consumed within the country, but exports to high-end markets like Japan bring significantly higher profits for growers and traders.

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Exporters now fear the ban could damage confidence in India's agricultural quality-control systems and raise concerns among other importing countries as well.

Farmers Already Under Pressure

The timing of the suspension has added to the troubles of mango growers, especially in Maharashtra's Alphonso belt.

Farmers in the state have already reported severe crop losses this year due to extreme heat and erratic weather conditions linked to the El Nino climate pattern. Some government-backed surveys have estimated losses of up to 85-90 per cent in certain areas.

With production already down sharply, exporters say the Japanese ban could further hit earnings during one of the most important months of the mango trade season.