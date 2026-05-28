At Breakfast Meet With DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah Announces He Will Resign

Congress leader Siddaramaiah confirmed Thursday morning that he will resign as Chief Minister of Karnataka, bringing the curtain down on a three-year leadership dispute with his deputy DK Shivakumar that has, at times, sidelined and even threatened to derail the party's government. He also confirmed Shivakumar will succeed him.

"Congress high command proposed DKS as the next chief minister… I have agreed to this," he said at a breakfast meeting with senior members of his government, including the chief minister-elect, at his Bengaluru residence.

Separately, the party's state unit also published a 'together we are united' post on X, a public show of togetherness to counter inevitable criticism from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party. Photos of the two leaders hugging and sitting together were accompanied by the message: "That day, this day, forever… unity is our strength! Public service is our eternal commitment."

And news of Siddaramaiah's 'I quit' message was greeted with cheers by Shivakumar's supporters, many of whom gathered at his home to celebrate victory and distribute sweets.

Idli, dosa, and a chief minister swap

All this followed 48 hours of hushed meetings and frenetic consultations with the Congress' top leaders in Delhi, at which the Siddaramaiah was offered a compensation package, which includes a Rajya Sabha seat, to convince him to stand down.

Siddaramaiah and DKS met top Congress leaders - party boss Mallikarjun Kharge, senior figures Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and General Secretary KC Venugopal - separately and together over Monday and Tuesday. On paper the talks were about idenitfying candidates for three Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka that fall vacant this year.

Few, however, were fooled. And though the party later insisted on playing down any talk of a leadership switch, sources told NDTV the decision had been made and it was only a matter of time before it was announced.

Priyanka Gandhi, sources said, batted for the change.

RECAP | Congress Rejects Karnataka Buzz, But Insiders Reveal A Priyanka Gandhi Push

Soon afterwards Siddaramaiah invited DKS and senior ministers to the breakfast meet.

The meeting - with masala dosa, idli, sambar, chutney, kesaribath and other Kannada delicacies on the menu - began this morning with that embrace and gesture of obeisance, images of which were quickly circulated online.

The message was not lost on those who have followed this sometimes acerbic spat.

The Sidda-DKS spat

Rumbling that carried on through 2024 intensified in November 2025 as DKS' supporters put pressure on the Congress to honour a rumoured power-sharing deal brokered after the 2023 election win. The deal - which neither contender nor the party have ever acknowledged - said Siddaramaiah would be chief minister for the first 2.5 years and Shivakumar thereafter.

RECAP | Siddaramaiah vs Shivakumar Isn't New. A Look At What Happened In 2023

But enforcing the 'deal' proved to be a challenge, with Siddaramaiah refusing to stand down. Now, however, it seems he has been convinced to toe the party line, particularly amid fears that anti-incumbency could derail its re-election bid in 2028.

Whether Siddaramaiah will accept the parliamentary peace offering at this time is unclear. NDTV was told the veteran leader would prefer to complete his term as the MLA from Varuna and work for the 2028 election before moving to national politics.

RECAP | Siddaramaiah Not Interested In Taking Rajya Sabha Post: Sources

However that might work out, the leadership question is now settled. Siddaramaiah will make way for DKS, who many believe should have been the Congress' first pick three years ago.

DKS should have been rewarded, his supporters have argued, for orchestrating the win and, critically, drawing the Vokkaliga vote from rivals Janata Dal Secular, allies of the BJP. Instead, the party then opted for Siddaramaiah - who has sway over the vast Ahinda vote bank - as its pick.

The governor angle

Amid all this drama, another issue is playing out, one over which the Congress has no control and one that could frustrate its hopes for a quick end to this dispute.

Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot left for Mumbai early Thursday after a family member fell ill.

This means that if DKS is to be sworn in as chief minister Saturday - as party and he appear to want - either Gehlot must return for the ceremony or it will be postponed, which will likely not go down well with the DKS camp.