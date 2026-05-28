Karnataka Politics Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday called a breakfast meeting of party leaders at his residence in Bengaluru amid intensifying speculation over leadership change in the state government.

Several Karnataka Ministers arrived at Siddaramaiah's official residence 'Kaveri'. Karnataka Ministers Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, HK Patil among others, arrived at the CM's residence amid tight security. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is also set to arrive shortly for the meeting.

A change in leadership in the three-year-old Karnataka government appears imminent, with Siddaramaiah having sought an appointment with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, reportedly to tender his resignation.

Amid reports that the Chief Minister is likely to meet the Governor to submit his resignation, Gehlot left Bengaluru late on Wednesday night and rushed to Mumbai following reports of ill health of a close relative.

The Chief Minister is also expected to travel to Delhi later in the day for a meeting with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership, where more nuanced aspects of the transition formula are likely to be discussed.

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