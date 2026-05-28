Inside CBI's "Tunnel View" Mapping Of Twisha Sharma's Final Hours

What happened during the last hours of Twisha Sharma's life? The question that has been foremost on everyone's mind.

Twisha was allegedly found hanging at her maternal home on May 12 in Bhopal. She married lawyer Samarth Singh in December.

Days before her death, Twisha had WhatsApped her mother that she felt trapped in her marriage and faced mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws.

Her father claimed that his 33-year-old daughter was being subjected to various forms of abuse, including physical abuse.

The victim's family has alleged lapses in the investigation and pointed out that the FIR was registered three days after Twisha was found dead.

On Thursday evening, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of the victim, into custody following the cancellation of her anticipatory bail by the Jabalpur High Court.

Last week, Samarth Singh, Giribala's son and Twisha's husband, surrendered before a court after being on the run for 10 days.

The Supreme Court of India recently ordered the CBI to take full control of the investigation, centralising the case to ensure an expeditious process.

Since taking over the case, the agency has re-registered the FIR earlier lodged by the state police against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh.

The central agency is using an advanced "tunnel view" investigation method to recreate the final hours of Twisha Sharma at the Katara Hills house.

Sources say the agency is preparing a minute-by-minute timeline of Twisha's movements, interactions and digital activity before her death.

Through this digital reconstruction, the CBI will try to trace Twisha's last movements, identify who entered or exited different areas and establish the exact sequence of events before the incident.

The CBI team, say sources, is scanning CCTV footage, mobile phone records, Wi-Fi logs, call detail records and doing a forensic mapping of rooms across all three floors.

The agency will also closely examine suspicious time gaps, unusual movements and possible contradictions in statements given by those involved, say sources.

What began as a suspected suicide is now a disturbing trail of unanswered questions, including a missing belt during the post-mortem, alleged gaps in injury documentation, mismatched height records, contradictions in the FIR, CCTV timing discrepancies.