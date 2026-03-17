US-Based Family Plans To Move To Pune For "Slower Life" And Better Future

A family living in the United States is thinking about moving to India in search of a slower lifestyle and a better place to raise their young child. The decision comes after years of living abroad and reflecting on long-term priorities.

In a post shared on Reddit, a Mumbai man explained that he and his family have lived in New York State for many years. They are now considering returning to India.

According to the man, he has spent nearly 17 years away from home, living in various parts of the world, including nearly 10 in the United States. He stated that while his life abroad is going well, he is now considering whether continuing to work there long-term is the right decision. He also explained that after working for so long, he no longer sees much benefit in staying there forever.

Changing Family Priorities

He explained that a good education, play space, sports facilities, and a healthy social and cultural environment are the most important things for his three-year-old son. According to him, many of the other things associated with maintaining a high-quality lifestyle abroad no longer seem as important.

He further stated that most other things now seem unnecessary to him, and that continuing to work just to maintain a better lifestyle doesn't seem right to him, even if his current situation is stable.

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Thinking Of A Quieter Life In Pune

The family is now planning to settle in Pune, preferably on the outskirts of the city, where they can experience a quieter and slower lifestyle. However, he is still considering different areas before making a final decision.

He cited Koregaon Park and Kalyani Nagar as possible options. He believes these areas offer a more cosmopolitan and international atmosphere, making it easier for his wife, who is from New York and speaks only English, to live there.

Budget And Future Planning

The family is considering spending around Rs 3-4 crore to purchase a flat. If they find a greener and more peaceful environment, they may consider increasing their budget. The man believes that coming to India will give him a chance to take a break from work for some time, after which he will be able to decide on the next step in his career.