Intern Shares Detailed Monthly Budget To Survive In "Expensive" Bengaluru

Bengaluru is known for its high cost of living. Rent, food, and transportation costs are steep, making it tough for students and young professionals to make ends meet. The issue was recently underlined by an intern, who shared her experience of surviving on a tight budget of Rs 26,000 per month. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the intern named Anshika Aggarwal shared details of her expenses and also mentioned how one can manage finances wisely.

Breakdown Of Her Expenses 1 Accommodation Rs 12,500 (paying guest facility) 2 Food Rs 6,000 (meals and occasional eating out) 3 Transportation Rs 2,000 (auto-rickshaw rides and cab services) 4 Outings Rs 2,000 (social activities and outings) 5 Miscellaneous Rs 1,000 - Rs 2,000 (basic necessities and personal items)

"Bangalore is expensive because of the rent and sometimes travel or else you can get good food easily in less amount. It's as per you how you would like to spend," she summarised.

The city's rapid growth has driven up prices. While there are affordable options, Bengaluru's lifestyle is quite expensive. As per the post by Aggarwal, accommodation is the largest expense for her in Bengaluru. The breakdown also suggests that food costs can be managed by opting for reasonably priced eateries and cooking at home. Transportation costs are relatively low, with options like public transport and shared cabs.

See the post here:

Here was my bangalore expense during 2 month of internship

Pg: 12.5k

Food: 6k(I just couldn't eat PG food)

Travel: 2k in auto, cabs

Outings: 2k(didn't go out a lot)

Misc: 1-2k

Total: 26k around

Bangalore is expensive because of the rent and sometimes travel or else you can get… — Anshika Aggarwal (@kipupwidanshika) March 14, 2026

Social Media Reaction

The post, which gained significant traction with 174,00 views on the platforms, sparked discussions over life and lifestyle in India's tech hub. In the comment section, one user asked, "Where were you staying, and was it in a shared room? If yes, then with how many people?" Aggarwal responded, "Yes double sharing near domlur."

Another user asked, "Food 2k??? Thank God you don't frequent cafes. That's just one bill for me man." She replied, "When you divide money and go with a lot of people the food amount comes to be 700-800 per person in expensive cafes."

One user praised her, writing, "Honest breakdown. 26k for Bangalore is actually disciplined. Most interns blow the budget in week one because the city feels like freedom and Zomato is one tap away. The PG food skip is universal though. Nobody survives 2 months on PG dal. Real Bangalore tax isn't the rent. It's the lifestyle creep. Breweries, brunches, weekend trips to Coorg. The city has a way of making spending feel like networking. You stayed tight. Good habit to carry forward."