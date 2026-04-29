7 Dead After Hospital Compound Wall Collapses During Heavy Rain In Bengaluru

Seven people, including three children, were killed when the compound wall of a hospital collapsed here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, they added.

When the heavy rains, coupled with strong winds, battered the area, the seven victims were taking shelter near the wall, which suddenly came down crashing, police further said. All seven people were killed on the spot, they added.

According to police sources, the victims were street vendors.

Police and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot with an earthmover to bring out the bodies from the debris with the help of residents.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)