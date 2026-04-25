Love, Assault, Abandonment: Bengaluru Man Arrested For Teen's Sex Assault

A man was arrested for the luring an 18-year-old Bengaluru woman on the pretext of love, sex assault and then going missing after finding out about her pregnancy.

The woman, a pre-university student and then a minor, was lured by the accused Harish, who befriended her by offering rides from her house to her college. After entering in a relationship, the couple married in May last year.

The couple then moved into a rental house near Dasarahalli Metro Station, where she was subjected to continuous sex assault and abuse. Four months into her pregnancy, Harish went missing.

The victim returned to her mother's home. She delivered a baby on April 12, but he died shortly after birth owing to health complications.

The woman later filed a complaint against Harish on charges of deception, assault and abandonment. Police arrested the man and have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.